Indecent exposure in Hitchin sparks police appeal

PUBLISHED: 10:58 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 23 September 2019

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man exposed himself in Hitchin on Wednesday.

A man exposed himself to a dog walker on Wednesday afternoon in Hitchin and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers are investigating the incident which happened at 12.20pm at Oughtonhead Common.

The man is described as white, aged late 50s to early 60s, 5ft 9ins tall, with brown hair and a beard.

He was wearing khaki-coloured trousers and a long-sleeved top.

You can report information about this incident online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/84895/19.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

