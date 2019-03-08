Firefighters praised after 'significant house fire' extinguished in Hitchin

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a blaze in Hitchin last night.

Mobilised by @HertsFRSControl to significant house fire with @HitchinFire1 @baldock31firest thankfully working smoke alarms gave sufficient warning to occupants. Safe & assertive firefighting tactics prevented further escalation #TestYourSmokeAlarm @HFRS #StartsWithControl pic.twitter.com/FocGVgnHP4 — Lee Slipanczewski (@Lee_S_HFRS) 4 June 2019

At about 11.20pm, crews were called to Florence Street in Hitchin to a significant house fire.

Alerted by a working smoke alarm, only one resident of the building was affected by smoke inhalation and everyone was safe.

Following the incident, Herts Fire and Rescue Service station commander for Dacorum and St Albans, Lee Slipanczewski, praised the firefighters from Hitchin and Baldock who attended the incident.

He said: "Mobilised by @HertsFRSControl to significant house fire with @HitchinFire1 @baldock31firest thankfully working smoke alarms gave sufficient warning to occupants.

"Safe and assertive firefighting tactics prevented further escalation #TestYourSmokeAlarm @HFRS #StartsWithControl."