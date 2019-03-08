Advanced search

Firefighters praised after 'significant house fire' extinguished in Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 09:06 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:06 04 June 2019

There was a

There was a "significant house fire" in Hitchin last night. Picture: Lee Slipanczewski

Archant

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a blaze in Hitchin last night.

At about 11.20pm, crews were called to Florence Street in Hitchin to a significant house fire.

Alerted by a working smoke alarm, only one resident of the building was affected by smoke inhalation and everyone was safe.

Following the incident, Herts Fire and Rescue Service station commander for Dacorum and St Albans, Lee Slipanczewski, praised the firefighters from Hitchin and Baldock who attended the incident.

There was a There was a "significant house fire" in Hitchin last night. Picture: Hitchin Fire Station

He said: "Mobilised by @HertsFRSControl to significant house fire with @HitchinFire1 @baldock31firest thankfully working smoke alarms gave sufficient warning to occupants.

"Safe and assertive firefighting tactics prevented further escalation #TestYourSmokeAlarm @HFRS #StartsWithControl."

