Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

Sun Hotel, Hitchin. Picture: Harry Hubbard Archant

A Hitchin hotel has responded to criticism from customers after a number of complaints in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

The Sun Hotel in Sun Street received a number of negative reviews and complaints on TripAdvisor, including staffing and service issues.

A spokesman from the hotel has responded, telling the Comet: “We are sorry that some customers experienced service that fell short of our high standards prior to Christmas.

“This was due to operational issues at the time which we have worked hard to resolve.

“We remain committed to delivering an excellent experience for each and every customer.”

The hotel, owned by Greene King, is a historic 16th century coaching inn, and is a much-loved and well-known Hitchin landmark.

Offering 32 en suite bedrooms, the hotel has meeting facilities that can accommodate up to 100 people while also being available to take care of your whole wedding day from the ceremony to the reception – according to the Greene King website.

A number of complaints were from people who had visited the hotel for Christmas meals and parties.

One customer said: “We went for our Christmas work party.

“The food was stone cold, they run out of wine glasses and offered us a small merlot in a Guinness glass. Waiting for potatoes and vegetables to go with main for about 15 minutes.”

Another customer had a similar complaint, saying: “We booked here for our work’s Christmas meal, we had all pre-selected our dinners.

“When we arrived the bar service was very slow, about 20 minutes to get served. When the food was served, very disorganised main course bought out then had to ask for the vegetables by this time food was cold.

“The bar ran out of wine glasses so it was served in a half pint glass.”

Another customer added: “Our Christmas party was here. We have been seated since 7.30 and got our appetizers at 9. The main dishes came at 9.30.

“We complained several times, and absolutely nothing was done about it.

“Not only that, the bar did not even have enough people working, so we had to queue up for ages just to get a drink.”

“Some people weren’t given a meal. Had to serve and clear tables ourselves,” said another.