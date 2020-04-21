Advanced search

Private Hitchin hospital teams up with NHS during COVID–19 crisis

PUBLISHED: 12:41 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 21 April 2020

Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin: Picture: Ramsay Health Care

Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin: Picture: Ramsay Health Care

A private hospital in Hitchin is teaming up with the National Health Service to provide additional emergency capacity during the coronavirus crisis.

Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin has made its hospital capacity and staff available to the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust to help in the national fight against COVID–19.

The hospital has provided five ventilators to the trust and a number of staff have been volunteering to work alongside their NHS colleagues.

Chris Burrows, hospital director at Pinehill, said: “Pinehill Hospital will do everything it can to support East & North Hertfordshire NHS Trust and the people of Hertfordshire at this time of crisis.

“We are proud to be standing shoulder to shoulder with our healthcare colleagues and it’s immensely satisfying to be able to offer support to a number of patients who still need urgent treatment at this difficult time.”

