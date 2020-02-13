New lanyards coming to Hitchin hospital to raise awareness of hidden disabilities

A private hospital in Hitchin has become the latest institution to adopt a popular hidden disability awareness scheme.

Pinehill Hospital, in Benslow Lane, Hitchin, is proud to support the Sunflower Lanyard Campaign - which they say will help them build constructive relationships with customers.

Through their support for the Sunflower Campaign, which allows those wearing a unique lanyard adorned with sunflowers to be recognised as potentially needing assistance with hidden disabilities, Pinehill say this will promote happiness, positivity and strength for their customers.

Julia Willis, learning disability lead at the hospital, said: "I am delighted that we are taking a positive approach to creating a stress-free environment."

The organisation will host a coffee morning between 9am and 11am on Friday, February 28, for staff and members of the public to learn more about the campaign.