Proud day as the Comet’s Hitchin Hates Litter community litter picks get underway

Jacob Thorburn and (L to R) Cllrs Paul Clark, Steve Jarvis, Richard Thake, Martin Stears-Handscomb and Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg after the Comet's #HitchinHatesLitter pick. Picture: Ann Favell Archant

The Comet is proud to announce it successfully completed the first of many community litter picks in Hitchin, which forms part of our anti-littering awareness campaign – #HitchinHatesLitter.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC's executive member for enviroment, picking litter on Hitchin's Windmill Hill. Picture: Supplied Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC's executive member for enviroment, picking litter on Hitchin's Windmill Hill. Picture: Supplied

Last Friday, five councillors and reporter Jacob Thorburn weaved through Windmill Hill, collecting litter and tidying one of our town’s most historic landmarks.

Each of us worked away, picking up everything from cans and cigarette butts to bottles and boxes of takeaway – which quickly filled our refuse bags.

Cllrs Martin Stears-Handscomb and Richard Thake take part in the Comet's first #HitchinHatesLitter pick. Picture: Ann Favell Cllrs Martin Stears-Handscomb and Richard Thake take part in the Comet's first #HitchinHatesLitter pick. Picture: Ann Favell

Councillor Steve Jarvis, North Herts District Council’s executive member for environment, said: “We were really pleased to take part in The Comet’s ‘Hitchin Hates Litter’ litter pick at Windmill Hill, helping to highlight the scourge of littering in Hitchin’s green spaces.

“It especially fits in well with our current ‘Don’t be a Tosser’ anti-litter campaign which encourages visitors to North Herts parks to dispose of litter responsibly.

“We want people to enjoy our beautiful parks and green spaces and would like to remind them that if litter bins are full to please take litter home with you.

“Please don’t leave it by the side of the bin and please report any overflowing bins so we can get them emptied.”

Posters adorning NHDC’s ‘Dont Be a Tosser’ campaign have been erected in parks and green spaces across the district, including in Windmill Hill.

Now, we’re calling on the public’s help to continue the momentum with our #HitchinHatesLitter campaign.

Our next community litter pick is scheduled for Friday, September 11 at 10am. If you would like to get involved, please email Jacob.Thorburn@archant.co.uk or news@thecomet.net.