Hitchin community ‘made a difference’ as litter pick sees more than 50 rubbish bags filled

The 11th Hitchin Holy Saviour Guides collected 15 bags of general rubbish, and filled five recycling bags in The Dell. Picture: Supplied Archant

The community spirit of Hitchin shone through once again this weekend, as residents came together to continue our town’s fight against litter.

Windmill Hill has been a littering hot spot in Hitchin, and was also targeted on our Hitchin Hates Litter campaign. Picture: Bill Sellicks Windmill Hill has been a littering hot spot in Hitchin, and was also targeted on our Hitchin Hates Litter campaign. Picture: Bill Sellicks

This summer the Comet launched Hitchin Hates Litter, our anti-littering awareness campaign that put a spotlight on the issue that has long plagued our town.

And the battle continued on Sunday morning, with 120 people turning up for Hitchin Forum’s Big Autumn Clean-Up.

Young or old, male or female, all worked together in the crisp, autumnal weather.

In groups of six, the 30 teams tackled the Dell, Windmill Hill, King George’s Playing Fields and parts of the Poet’s estate.

In total, they collected 23 bags of recycling and filled 56 refuse bags with general waste.

Organiser Bill Sellicks said: “People who signed up came out on the day to do a brilliant job in spite of everything and I think we made a difference.

“There was a great spirit and I think everybody enjoyed themselves. We are very grateful to them but also to NHDC for their advice, and Hitchin Initiative for storing and providing equipment.”

A young group collected litter at Ransom's Rec, Hitchin. Picture: Bill Sellicks A young group collected litter at Ransom's Rec, Hitchin. Picture: Bill Sellicks

Bill hopes there will be a return to normal by the time The Forum’s next litter pick comes around in spring.

To sign up for future litter picking events, contact hflitterpick@gmail.com