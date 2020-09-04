CCTV image released following golf club theft in Hitchin

Police have released the image of a man they are looking to identify following a theft from a car in Hitchin. Picture: Herts police Archant

An image of a man police would like to trace has been released after a set of golf clubs were stolen from a car in Hitchin.

Officers would like to identify the man pictured following the theft in July.

At around 4.30am on Monday, July 27, a vehicle in the car park at Johnson Place in Walsworth Road was broken into and a set of PING golf clubs were taken.

The man in the image was in the area at the time and could help with enquiries.

PC Alex Wheeler said: “I’m appealing for anyone who can help identify this man to make contact. Were you in the area at the time and did you see anything suspicious?

“Have you seen any PING golf clubs for sale or have you purchased any? If you are able to help, I can be contacted directly via email at alex.wheeler@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/59090/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.