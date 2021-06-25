Admissions to single-sex Hitchin school branded 'unfair' in government report

Published: 4:44 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 4:58 PM June 25, 2021

A high-achieving single-sex Hitchin school has been slammed in a government report for potentially unfairly excluding prospective students who live in close proximity, while offering places to others who live further afield.

The decision, published by the Schools Adjudicator on June 15, damned Hitchin Girls' School's admissions process.

The report stated the current admissions arrangements at the site - which is governed by the Hitchin Girls' School Academy Trust - create an “unfair disadvantage…at the expense of girls living in the school’s immediate vicinity."

The adjudicator added that as these girls may “not be able to gain a place at the only other school in Hitchin catering for girls" and that "they would face a significantly more difficult journey to another school, [while] girls from much further afield obtain places."

Hitchin Girls' School - which is rated 'outstanding' by education watchdog Ofsted - admits students from the market town itself, as well as suburbs and villages that lie outside the town boundary, including Codicote, Ickleford, Knebworth, Letchworth, Lilley and Weston.

"The [Academy Trust's] desire to offer the opportunity for single-sex education to girls living in a wide area is laudable but the fulfilling of this aim should not be at the expense of girls living in the school’s immediate vicinity in circumstances where they may well also not be able to gain a place at the only other school in Hitchin catering for girls" - Office of the Schools Adjudicator

But with the admissions rules in their current state, some girls - for whom Hitchin Girls' is the nearest school - miss out on a place, leading to some parents describing the system as a “complete lottery”.

The Schools Adjudicator noted that the “parish proportionality mechanism may be a contributory factor in producing an unfair effect”.

Changes to the admission rules - to bring them in line with the Schools Admission Code - must be determined by Hitchin Girls' School, which is its own admission authority, by February 28, 2022.

Similar arrangements exist for Hitchin Boys' School, which the Schools Adjudicator acknowledges may also be affected by the decision.

A spokesperson for Hitchin Girls' School told the Comet: "The governing body is disappointed in the determination as the school has historically had a large priority area to maximise the opportunity for girls across a broad area to gain places at the school, and to ensure that girls from every parish in the priority area could gain a place.

"The information provided to the OSA illustrated that pupils living in the immediate vicinity actually had higher admission satisfaction rates than the county average and that this year every child in that area had obtained a school of preference by the end of the admission process.

"The school, in discussion with the Herts County Council, will be discussing how best to amend its admission arrangements for 2023/24 in line with the determination."

The county council has been approached for comment.

To read the full report, visit gov.uk/government/publications/hitchin-girls-school.