Advanced search

Hitchin’s Ellie-Mae, 13, in basketball bounce challenge to raise money for blind military veterans

PUBLISHED: 15:59 07 June 2020

Ellie-Mae Spencer, who lives in Hitchin, came up with the idea for the basketball challenge herself, and it took a lot of effort to complete. Picture: Courtesy of Blind Veterans UK

Ellie-Mae Spencer, who lives in Hitchin, came up with the idea for the basketball challenge herself, and it took a lot of effort to complete. Picture: Courtesy of Blind Veterans UK

Archant

A 13-year-old girl with complex disabilities set herself the challenge of bouncing a basketball 1,000 times in a week to raise money for a military charity that supported her great uncle before he died.

Ellie-Mae Spencer, who lives in Hitchin, was inspired to fundraise by Colonel Tom Moore - the 100-year-old military veteran who raised £33 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden.

Ellie-Mae, who has autism alongside other complex disabilities, decided to raise money for Blind Veterans UK because of the support they had given her great uncle, who had served in the RAF and died last year.

She said: “My great uncle suffered from macular degeneration in his later years and I know Blind Veterans UK did so much to help him. I wanted to do something and give back to the charity that had given him so much.”

Ellie-Mae’s mum, Sarah, said: “Ellie-Mae was set a project by her school for VE Day and this is what she wanted to do. It took a lot of perseverance and effort and she even received a commendation from the headteacher for the project. We’re extremely proud of her.”

You may also want to watch:

Ellie has raised £447 so far, and you can still support the cause by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/elliemae7 and making a donation.

Blind Veterans UK helps visually-impaired military veterans rebuild their lives after sight loss, through rehabilitation, training, practical advice and emotional support.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the charity has adapted its service to support its 5,000 beneficiaries - 90 per cent of whom are over 70.

Nicky Shaw, the charity’s director of operations, said: “Having to self-isolate, blind veterans need our help right now with daily tasks, such as shopping, and constant emotional support through this difficult time, so we are temporarily changing our service and mobilising our staff to provide practical, essential support to help the most vulnerable.”

She added: “There is so much we can and must do to support blind veterans to help them maintain physical and emotional wellbeing, and to feel safe, reassured and cared for during this crisis.”

For more about Blind Veterans UK, visit blindveterans.org.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage and North Herts McDonald’s reopen for drive-thru

Drive-thrus have reopened in our area this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

Black Lives Matter protest coming to Hitchin this weekend

A Black Lives Matter protest has been organised in Westmill, Hitchin following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Divisions in Hitchin’s online community after Black Lives Matter Facebook post

A number of Black Lives Matter posts that were made in 'We Are From Hitchin Hertfordshire' have sparked online controversy. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Police release more details a week after ‘unidentified’ body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Tributes paid to Stevenage community stalwart who ‘loved to help people’

Bill Pilgrim, from Stevenage, passed away last week aged 69. Picture: INS

Most Read

Stevenage and North Herts McDonald’s reopen for drive-thru

Drive-thrus have reopened in our area this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

Black Lives Matter protest coming to Hitchin this weekend

A Black Lives Matter protest has been organised in Westmill, Hitchin following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Divisions in Hitchin’s online community after Black Lives Matter Facebook post

A number of Black Lives Matter posts that were made in 'We Are From Hitchin Hertfordshire' have sparked online controversy. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Police release more details a week after ‘unidentified’ body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Tributes paid to Stevenage community stalwart who ‘loved to help people’

Bill Pilgrim, from Stevenage, passed away last week aged 69. Picture: INS

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin’s Ellie-Mae, 13, in basketball bounce challenge to raise money for blind military veterans

Ellie-Mae Spencer, who lives in Hitchin, came up with the idea for the basketball challenge herself, and it took a lot of effort to complete. Picture: Courtesy of Blind Veterans UK

@BambuuBrush founders to launch fundraising campaign for new eco-friendly product range

Hitchin couple Tommie Eaton and Rebecca Dudbridge hope to launch @Bambuu&Co. Picture: Supplied

Hitchin care home residents treated to surprise musical performance

Foxholes Care Home residents were treated to a surprise performance from The Hansel Trio last month. Picture: Aaron Wise

Some lights could stay on until 2am on Hertfordshire streets

Currently, street lights in Hertfordshire are kept open until 1am. Picture: Pixabay.

Community fund launched in North Hertfordshire for struggling charities

North Herts District Council offices in Gernon Road, Letchworth. Picture: NHDC
Drive 24