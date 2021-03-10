Community gardening project to promote young people's mental wellbeing

Published: 9:54 AM March 10, 2021

Children are participating in the Ron's Plot gardening project in Hitchin - Credit: NHDC

A social and therapeutic gardening project at the heart of a Hitchin community has received funding to continue its work helping the town's green-fingered young residents.

'Ron's Plot', which is based at Burford Way allotments and run by Getting Rooted CIC, received £1,070 from North Herts District Council's Hitchin Committee.

The project aims to bring together residents, community groups and businesses from the local area to share information and advice on sustainable gardening.

The funding will go towards training for practitioners to get children and young people engaged in outdoor learning. These online courses will be run by the Permaculture Foundation - which works to make agricultural ecosystems sustainable - and will be accessible to schools, community groups and home education networks.

Children planting vegetables as part of the Ron's Plot gardening project in Hitchin - Credit: NHDC

Once they have attended a course, and once government COVID-19 restrictions allow, the groups can then start or expand their own gardening projects.

Gardening has been proven to benefit mental wellbeing in both children and adults. Fresh produce from the project is shared among the volunteers, with surplus distributed in the community via the Hitchin Food Rescue Hub.

Aletheia Mashiri, director of Getting Rooted CIC, said: "We are very happy to have received this grant from NHDC to enable ourselves and our school partners in the community to expand the invaluable work we are doing with children and young people."

Ron's Plot, which was named after the person who previously rented the project's allotment, is also reaching out to other organisations in the area such as BAME charities, a local arts charity and a GP link worker who prescribes outdoor activities to patients, to ensure their voluntary work engages with a wide and diverse community.

Cllr Ian Albert, chair of the Hitchin Committee, said: "We are very happy to support this excellent project that works to bring local people together, creating a real sense of community through a shared interest.

"We wish them all the best with the workshops and look forward to seeing the project grow in the future."