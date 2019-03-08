Little Wymondley funeral providers hosts unique drag racing service
PUBLISHED: 15:32 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 07 August 2019
Archant
A Little Wymondley funeral directors had the privilege of providing the personalised service for a self-confessed car enthusiast.
After Simon Pollock, 52, of Farnborough, passed earlier this year, his family searched for a funeral provider that could honour the extraordinary life Simon lived.
You may also want to watch:
Despite being more than 65 miles away, Simon's family found County Funerals in Little Wymondley, which hosted Simon's unique service at Santa Pod Raceway, a famous drag racing venue in Bedfordshire on July, 31.
Personalised stickers and messages were placed on Simon's coffin - which was driven from Santa Pod on the back of a 'hotrod hearse' into the sunset.
He was later taken for a private cremation at North Herts Memorial Park in Hitchin and his ashes will be returned to his family inside a specially commissioned hand-carved Tiki Man.
For more on County Funerals, call 01438 510355 or visit countyfunerals.co.uk