Little Wymondley funeral providers hosts unique drag racing service

Many turned out to pay their respects to Simon Pollock at Santa Pod Raceway. Picture Lyndsey Challis Archant

A Little Wymondley funeral directors had the privilege of providing the personalised service for a self-confessed car enthusiast.

Simon's hearse was covered in personalised stickers and messages. Picture: Lyndsey Challis Simon's hearse was covered in personalised stickers and messages. Picture: Lyndsey Challis

After Simon Pollock, 52, of Farnborough, passed earlier this year, his family searched for a funeral provider that could honour the extraordinary life Simon lived.

Despite being more than 65 miles away, Simon's family found County Funerals in Little Wymondley, which hosted Simon's unique service at Santa Pod Raceway, a famous drag racing venue in Bedfordshire on July, 31.

Simon's daughter and best friend accompany him on one final ride. Picture: Lyndsey Challis Simon's daughter and best friend accompany him on one final ride. Picture: Lyndsey Challis

Personalised stickers and messages were placed on Simon's coffin - which was driven from Santa Pod on the back of a 'hotrod hearse' into the sunset.

He was later taken for a private cremation at North Herts Memorial Park in Hitchin and his ashes will be returned to his family inside a specially commissioned hand-carved Tiki Man.

