Hitchin fun day raises £1,100 in memory of Stevenage 27-year-old Francesca

PUBLISHED: 17:03 02 June 2019

Superheroes were a big attraction at the Friends Raising Awareness Now fun day. Picture: Carmel Brown

Archant

More than £1,100 has been raised at a fun day in memory of Stevenage woman Francesca Barrow.

The fun day at Hitchin's Anchor pub on Sunday was in support for Friends Raising Awareness Now, or FRAN, set up after Francesca passed away aged just 27.

There was family fun aplenty on the day, with superheroes the big attraction.

Francesca's mum, Carmel Brown, said: "Despite the rain, the event was great. Everyone had a fabulous time.

"We had lots of characters there making the children smile.

"I would like to thank all the people who were involved, especially my friends and family.

"Stonehill School in Letchworth and Our Lady's School in Hitchin made some beautiful bunting for us to decorate the garden.

"Including a cake and the JustGiving page, we've raised £1,170 - which is brilliant."

