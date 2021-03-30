Gallery
Families, couples and kids help tidy town's litter together
Families, couples and kids all helped out as part of a town-wide litter picking force over the last two weeks.
Around 200 people collectively took part in Hitchin Forum's Spring litter picking fortnight, tidying up areas all over the town.
Usually an event attended by big groups, this time families were told to work on their own part of Hitchin as part of a wider community effort.
Organiser Bill Sellicks said: "We want to say a big thank you to all who got involved and those who helped spread the word.
"We had lots of offers of help - it's hard to tell, but we estimate that more than 200 people may have taken part.
"We're pretty certain we have made a difference, and a walk around the town shows some of the more litter-prone areas are looking a lot cleaner at the moment."
The Forum's next community litter picking event will take place on Sunday, October 17. Email hflitterpick@gmail.com for more information and to sign up.
