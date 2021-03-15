Could you help town fight against litter with Spring Clean event?

Published: 3:10 PM March 15, 2021

Could you help Hitchin Forum with its annual litter picking Spring Clean event? - Credit: Bill Sellicks

A Hitchin-based organisation is encouraging residents to use their daily hour of exercise to help fight back against litter in the town.

Hitchin Forum, which has run its great Spring Clean of Litter event for years, has adapted to accommodate coronavirus restrictions.

This year, the Forum is asking anyone interested to collect litter during their daily outdoor exercise during the third and fourth week's of March.

The event would have been held on Saturday, March 21, but organiser Bill Sellicks explains this was a reasonable workaround.

"We’ve heard from a lot of people who want to do something to tidy up the town, and like them, we’re disappointed not to be able to run our normal spring event.

"The Spring Clean has become very popular, and a great social occasion enjoyed by all ages.

"Spreading the activity over two weeks will mean that social distancing will be easier.

"We hope that, if infections continue to fall, restrictions will ease and we will be able to run our normal autumn event in October.

"What we are asking people to do should improve our environment, but it’s a shame if their efforts go unnoticed, so we’re hoping participants will send us some pictures of what they have done."

To register your interest, or for more information, email Bill at hflitterpick@gmail.com.