Volunteers take to streets for big autumn clean-up

Hitchin Forum

Published: 9:00 AM October 28, 2021   
Two young volunteers with their haul from King George's playing field in Hitchin

Two young volunteers with their haul from King George's playing field in Hitchin - Credit: Hitchin Forum

With the relaxation of COVID restrictions, Hitchin Forum was able to run a near-normal Hitchin-wide clean-up this year.

More collection sites were agreed with North Hertfordshire Council, so it was possible for volunteers to clear more areas than in the past.

Windmill Hill in Hitchin, before volunteers cleared away the litter

Windmill Hill in Hitchin, before volunteers cleared away the litter - Credit: Hitchin Forum

Organiser Bill Sellicks said ‘While we still cleared the sites we always clear, such as Windmill Hill and Butts Close, people were keen to suggest new hotspots and we have supported that where possible.

"As a result, we had about 120 volunteers of all ages working in about 15 different places, mainly on Sunday morning.

"I estimate well over 80 bags of waste were left at the main collection points, and a number of volunteers took recycling home.

Volunteers cleared litter from Windmill Hill in Hitchin

Volunteers cleared litter from Windmill Hill in Hitchin - Credit: Hitchin Forum

"Special mention should again go to the Holy Saviour Guides who did their usual thorough job on the Dell, sadly still one of Hitchin’s most popular sites for those who are unable to find a bin for anything they no longer need. This year’s ‘finds’ included a large tent, a watering can and a pushchair.

"We are immensely grateful for the support of Hitchin Bid for the use of their litter pickers, and the Town Centre Rangers who enabled us to distribute them.

"North Hertfordshire Council provided advice, bags and, of course, their contractors dealt with the extra material collected. Mention must also go to those who publicised the event on social media.

"Most of all we must thank our fabulous volunteers who are so motivated to help. For many, our twice yearly events are just a part of their personal campaign to keep their own local patch of Hitchin as clear of rubbish as they can, week-in week out. They are inspirational.’

‘We always choose the same weekends for our twice yearly events for maximum impact. In the autumn, vegetation is dying back to reveal rubbish concealed during the summer months, and, as this year, we are often lucky with the weather.

"In the spring our event in late March is timed so that hedgerows can be cleared just as the weather is getting warmer and before new growth starts.

"If you would like to take part in our event in March 2022, please email hflitterpick@gmail.com."

