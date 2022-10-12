The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Hitchin Forum gets ready for Big Autumn Clean-up

Anne Suslak

Published: 7:00 AM October 12, 2022
Litter pickers at Ransoms Recreation Ground at Hitchin's Forum's clean-up in March

Litter pickers at Ransoms Recreation Ground at Hitchin's Forum's clean-up in March - Credit: Hitchin Forum

Hitchin Forum is holding its autumn clean-up this weekend to tackle litter across the town.

The clean-up will take place on Sunday, October 16. The Forum runs its litter-picking event twice a year. 

More than 100 participants of all ages took part in the last litter pick in March, cleaning up litter in 15 areas throughout the town.

Organiser Bill Sellicks said: "Once again I’m looking forward to meeting up with the wonderful enthusiasts who have turned out to support our efforts over all the years we’ve been running these events.

"In March we had quite a number of new people who got involved, and it will be great to see them too.

"I’m sure the autumn event will be an enjoyable occasion for everybody, and if we are lucky the weather will be kind to us.

"There’s still just time to register your interest, so if you would like to join us, please get in touch by emailing hflitterpick@gmail.com."

