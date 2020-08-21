Hitchin Town FC launches online crowdfunding plea after “essential repairs” are required

Hitchin Town FC have launched a £25,000 online crowdfunding campaign to make essential repairs at Top Field. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH ©2018 Archant

Hitchin Town FC has launched a desperate fundraiser as the club seeks to make “essential health and safety work” on its historic stadium.

The club’s £25,000 fundraiser forms part of its plan to make essential repairs and alterations to its stadium.

Part of these funds would also be set aside for the implementation of government guided ‘COVID-19 compliance work’, that will allow spectators to safely return to games at Top Field.

In its online plea, the club said: “Hitchin Town Football Club is an essential part of the local community. No other local event attracts the level of support that the Football Club generates, while we have gained great publicity for the town with national media interest in our FA Cup runs.

“We will not pass our next ground grading assessment if this essential work is not done and this would mean instant relegation.

“We need the £25,000 to ensure we can retain our current status and to enable supporters to have a safe environment in which to watch football at Top Field.

“We are still absolutely committed to getting a new stadium for Hitchin Town Football Club and we believe we are in a very good position for this to happen in the foreseeable future.

“However it is still imperative that the current stadium is fit for purpose until the new stadium can be built.”

Among the most pressing repairs are:

• Top Field’s Main Stand roof

• An internal rebuild of Old Tea Bar

• Perimeter fencing around Top Field

• Fishpond Road Stand timber repairs

• Concrete path repairs

• Replacing of the current tea bar’s canopy.

• Repairs to the Canary Club office’s wall

• Repairs to the changing room toilets

Andy Melvin, who has been chief executive at the club for 30 years, said: “We need to get this work done as quickly as possible to comply with the COVID–19 regulations.

“We’re more hopeful than confident of raising this sum. We know we are asking supporters and businesses to dip into their pockets during a difficult time to help their local club.

“You like to think that something will happen, and we can get lucky.

“We’ve got to make it a safe experience for our fans, and we would be grateful for anything you can spare.”

You can donate at: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/canary-crisis-fund