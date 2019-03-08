Hitchin Folk Club set for exciting show this weekend

Hattie Briggs. Picture: Ian Wallman Archant

A host of bright young singing talent is set to hit Hitchin Folk Club this Sunday.

Hattie Briggs performing at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Oxford Atelier Hattie Briggs performing at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Oxford Atelier

The evening at the Sun Hotel will see Hattie Briggs as the headline performer, with the former Oxford University student coming off the back of touring with legendary tenor Alfie Boe, who she caught the attention of whilst busking in London.

Appearances on the BBC Breakfast show a few weeks ago followed, while two of her EPs have reached the iTunes top five.

Opening the evening will be Zoe Wren, who is signed to Walkern-based label Folkstock Records. She is set to releasing a cover EP titled Inspired and has previously been featured on Radio Two.

Zoe Wren. Picture: Hitchin Folk Club Zoe Wren. Picture: Hitchin Folk Club

Doors open at 7.30pm and music starts at 8.15pm. Tickets cost £12 for members and £14 for non-members. To find out more visit www.hitchinfolkclub.idnet.net/programme.