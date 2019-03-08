Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hitchin Folk Club set for exciting show this weekend

PUBLISHED: 08:30 25 May 2019

Hattie Briggs. Picture: Ian Wallman

Hattie Briggs. Picture: Ian Wallman

Archant

A host of bright young singing talent is set to hit Hitchin Folk Club this Sunday.

Hattie Briggs performing at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Oxford AtelierHattie Briggs performing at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Oxford Atelier

The evening at the Sun Hotel will see Hattie Briggs as the headline performer, with the former Oxford University student coming off the back of touring with legendary tenor Alfie Boe, who she caught the attention of whilst busking in London.

You may also want to watch:

Appearances on the BBC Breakfast show a few weeks ago followed, while two of her EPs have reached the iTunes top five.

Opening the evening will be Zoe Wren, who is signed to Walkern-based label Folkstock Records. She is set to releasing a cover EP titled Inspired and has previously been featured on Radio Two.

Zoe Wren. Picture: Hitchin Folk ClubZoe Wren. Picture: Hitchin Folk Club

Doors open at 7.30pm and music starts at 8.15pm. Tickets cost £12 for members and £14 for non-members. To find out more visit www.hitchinfolkclub.idnet.net/programme.

Most Read

Stevenage deputy headteacher to retire after more than two decades

After 26 years at the Nobel School in Stevenage, Barry Burningham will leave once the summer term ends. Picture: Nobel School

Stevenage man arrested on suspicion of tax fraud after HM Revenue and Customs search

A Stevenage man has been arrested on suspicion of tax fraud. Picture: Pexels.

Have you seen this missing Letchworth man?

Concerns are growing for missing 24-year-old Patrick Walsh from Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Concern for Stevenage woman last seen on Monday

Stevenage's Jade Scotney - who has links to Letchworth - has gone missing. Picture: Herts Police

Stevenage man charged with GBH after two people hospitalised

Two men were hospitalised after the incident at Stevenage Leisure Park. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Stevenage deputy headteacher to retire after more than two decades

After 26 years at the Nobel School in Stevenage, Barry Burningham will leave once the summer term ends. Picture: Nobel School

Stevenage man arrested on suspicion of tax fraud after HM Revenue and Customs search

A Stevenage man has been arrested on suspicion of tax fraud. Picture: Pexels.

Have you seen this missing Letchworth man?

Concerns are growing for missing 24-year-old Patrick Walsh from Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Concern for Stevenage woman last seen on Monday

Stevenage's Jade Scotney - who has links to Letchworth - has gone missing. Picture: Herts Police

Stevenage man charged with GBH after two people hospitalised

Two men were hospitalised after the incident at Stevenage Leisure Park. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin Folk Club set for exciting show this weekend

Hattie Briggs. Picture: Ian Wallman

Top comedians will take to the stage for Stevenage autism charity

TRACKS Autism runs a specialist early years centre in Stevenage for children with an autistic spectrum condition.

Arlesey man arrested in Uganda on suspicion of ‘intoxicating the public’

An Arlesey man has been arrested in Uganda. Picture: UoH

Hitchin fun day fundraiser in memory of Francesca Barrow

Francesca Barrow, who tragically lost her life in May 2017. Picture: Carmel Brown

Silverware taken during Letchworth burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a buglary in Station Road, Letchworth
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists