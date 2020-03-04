Hitchin to host its first flashmob meditation event

Hitchin will host its first flashmob meditation in Market Place on Sunday. Picture: Kenneth Bok/Flickr Archant

A Hitchin resident has been busy preparing the town for its first 'flashmob meditation' event this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kate Manley, a registered psychotherapist from Hitchin, has big plans for 'flashmob meditation' sessions in the town.

Flashmob meditations are pre-arranged gatherings where people converge in a public place to meditate and sit quietly together. These have taken place across the world, including in Trafalgar Square in 2015.

You may also want to watch:

Now, Kate wants to bring this international event to Hitchin, and is hoping to see you at the first gathering on Sunday.

She said: "I believe a flashmob meditation would be a really great thing for the town, both in terms of personal and community wellbeing as well as a further boost to the image of the town and its businesses.

"Hitchin is my home town. I care about the people here and naturally Hitchin was my first choice for running this event.

"This isn't for Extinction Rebellion, nor any political or religious reason. I'm just a caring and hopeful person who wants to make a difference."

For those interested, the 15-minute gathering will start at 11am in Hitchin's Market Square.