Hitchin to host its first flashmob meditation event

PUBLISHED: 13:43 04 March 2020

Hitchin will host its first flashmob meditation in Market Place on Sunday. Picture: Kenneth Bok/Flickr

A Hitchin resident has been busy preparing the town for its first 'flashmob meditation' event this weekend.

Kate Manley, a registered psychotherapist from Hitchin, has big plans for 'flashmob meditation' sessions in the town.

Flashmob meditations are pre-arranged gatherings where people converge in a public place to meditate and sit quietly together. These have taken place across the world, including in Trafalgar Square in 2015.

Now, Kate wants to bring this international event to Hitchin, and is hoping to see you at the first gathering on Sunday.

She said: "I believe a flashmob meditation would be a really great thing for the town, both in terms of personal and community wellbeing as well as a further boost to the image of the town and its businesses.

"Hitchin is my home town. I care about the people here and naturally Hitchin was my first choice for running this event.

"This isn't for Extinction Rebellion, nor any political or religious reason. I'm just a caring and hopeful person who wants to make a difference."

For those interested, the 15-minute gathering will start at 11am in Hitchin's Market Square.

