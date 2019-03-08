Advanced search

Hitchin's town centre nominated for national high street award

PUBLISHED: 13:26 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 12 August 2019

Hitchin's high street will be hoping to be crowned the UK's best. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Hitchin's town centre has been named as a finalist in the Great British High Street Awards 2019.

The government-led initiative has highlighted Hitchin as one of three 'Champion Award' finalists for England. Under the category, high streets are judged on the success of their community, customer experience, environmental impact and digital transformation.

Having an "exceptionally strong commmunity who are leading the way to the high streets of the future," Hitchin town centre will compete against Grimsby's Freeman Street and Belper's Belper Town to see who is crowned the UK's best.

High Streets Minister Jake Berry said: "The government awards celebrate the dedicated shop keepers, committed volunteers and forward-thinking councils who are creating vibrant and dynamic high streets that are loved by their communities."

Last year, there were more than 200 entries to the Great British High Street Awards.

Public voting counts for 20% of the final score and a panel will visit the town on Tuesday, September 10 to determine the final 80% of the vote.

To vote for Hitchin, go to thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk/high-street-of-the-year-awards/champion-finalist-hitchin

