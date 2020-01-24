Advanced search

North Herts family to tackle Knebworth's Muddy Mayhem in memory of Sharon after breast cancer battle

PUBLISHED: 17:02 26 January 2020

Sharon Pennie passed away at Garden House Hospice in September. Picture: Courtesy of GHHC

Sharon Pennie passed away at Garden House Hospice in September. Picture: Courtesy of GHHC

A North Herts family who lost their 48-year-old mum and sister to breast cancer are taking on this year's Muddy Mayhem obstacle course at Knebworth Park - all to raise funds for the hospice that cared for her in her final days.

Sharon with daughter Becky. Picture: Courtesy of GHHCSharon with daughter Becky. Picture: Courtesy of GHHC

Mum-of-three Sharon Pennie died at Garden House Hospice in September - only a couple of weeks after renewing her wedding vows with husband, Michael, in a special ceremony.

Her Hitchin family have now pledged to raise money for the hospice after the "remarkable" help they gave Sharon in the final months of her life.

Sharon's daughter Melissa, her sister Becky, two brothers Danny and Mark, and friend, Wayne, have named their team 'Pennies Pride', and hope to raise £500 in her memory.

Muddy Mayhem is an annual 5km obstacle run at Knebworth Park organised by the hospice - taking place this year on Saturday, February 29.

Sharon with Tomika, Melissa, Bella, and husband Michael. Picture: Courtesy of GHHCSharon with Tomika, Melissa, Bella, and husband Michael. Picture: Courtesy of GHHC

Daughter Melissa said: "My aim is to raise as much money as I can for the hospice. The care and love that was given to mum by all the staff really touched our family.

"The transition in her overall health from when she arrived at Garden House, from hospital, was remarkable - she found it to be a very uplifting place. The support also extended from the inpatient unit to the family support team, who are still helping all of our family so much."

Sharon's sister Becky - who also volunteers at Garden House - said the Muddy Mayhem challenge is "just a small token of trying to raise some cash to give back to an amazing place and charity".

"Anything you're able to donate, however big or small, will go towards funding the hospice and the care it provides to patients and their families," Becky said.

Muddy Mayhem organiser Jake Amos added: "This is the fourth year of the event and it promises more mud, more obstacles and more fun and fundraising than ever before!

"We are hoping to raise over £45,000 to help support local people in need of our care and are encouraging as many people as possible to take part.

"We have also opened Muddy up to anyone over the age of 11, so families can now take part together."

To sign up for Muddy Mayhem, go to http://bit.ly/MuddyMayhem2020 and you can also donate to the Pennie family by visiting their gofundme page at gofundme.com/f/pxf8h-mums-wishes.

To find out more about other Garden House events taking place this year, visit www.ghhospicecare.org.uk.

