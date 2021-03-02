Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Save the date! Popular Eat Alfresco dining experience will return

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 3:55 PM March 2, 2021   
Eat Alfresco dining Hitchin Market Place

Eat Alfresco is scheduled to return to Hitchin in April - Credit: Hitchin BID

Hitchin! Get your diaries, calendars and planners at the ready, because the hugely popular Eat Alfresco experience looks set to return next month.

Just like last summer, the European-style outdoor dining experience looks likely to return to Hitchin's Market Place from Monday, April 12. 

There will be no need to pre-book for the ‘Eat Alfresco’ experience. Simply turn up any time Monday-Friday from 9am to 10pm, sit at a free table and order from waiters who will be on hand to serve food and drink.

Hitchin Market Place outdoor dining eat alfresco

Eat Alfresco proved so popular that it will return to Hitchin in 2021! - Credit: Hitchin BID

Tom Hardy, Hitchin town centre manager, said: "Following on from the success of 'Eat Alfresco' initiative last year, the BID will again be launching this from April, 12.

"We're aiming to increase revenue for those businesses with none or limited outdoor space for customers. Businesses will again be able to cook and serve food to seated guests on Market Place."

Restaurant lists will be made available in the coming weeks on @OurHitchin social media platforms.

Hitchin News

