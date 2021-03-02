Save the date! Popular Eat Alfresco dining experience will return
- Credit: Hitchin BID
Hitchin! Get your diaries, calendars and planners at the ready, because the hugely popular Eat Alfresco experience looks set to return next month.
Just like last summer, the European-style outdoor dining experience looks likely to return to Hitchin's Market Place from Monday, April 12.
There will be no need to pre-book for the ‘Eat Alfresco’ experience. Simply turn up any time Monday-Friday from 9am to 10pm, sit at a free table and order from waiters who will be on hand to serve food and drink.
Tom Hardy, Hitchin town centre manager, said: "Following on from the success of 'Eat Alfresco' initiative last year, the BID will again be launching this from April, 12.
"We're aiming to increase revenue for those businesses with none or limited outdoor space for customers. Businesses will again be able to cook and serve food to seated guests on Market Place."
You may also want to watch:
Restaurant lists will be made available in the coming weeks on @OurHitchin social media platforms.
Most Read
- 1 Five Guys to open as lockdown restrictions ease
- 2 Development plans for 16.5-acre Stevenage site could create 1,000 jobs
- 3 Historic school to close at end of academic year
- 4 Unannounced safety inspection of care home following COVID-19 outbreak
- 5 Man arrested in connection with petrol station robbery
- 6 Increase in town centre parking charges 'is no help to beleaguered shops clinging on'
- 7 Missing Stevenage teen found
- 8 CCTV appeal after fraud incident in Stevenage
- 9 Decision made on opening play areas in Stevenage
- 10 'People power triumphs' as council agrees to change bulky waste collection fees