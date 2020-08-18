Hitchin nursery waves goodbye to 2020 class as they make step up to school
PUBLISHED: 15:55 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 18 August 2020
Archant
A Hitchin day nursery has marked the end of their year with a slight tweak to their usual graduation celebrations.
Of course, 2020 has been a year of great change for many of us – and that’s no different for Kinders Mill Day Nursery in Grove Road, where the children celebrated their final days before taking the step up to school in September.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Kinders Mill couldn’t invite friends or family to their party, but that didn’t stop the kids from having a blast.
They made and decorated their own caps, enjoyed a tea party and classic party games, and were wowed by one member of staff’s brilliant balloon frames.
Sarah Mitchell, nursery manager, said, “It’s wonderful to celebrate such a special time and ensure that the children who are moving onto school get a fantastic send off.
“We wish all our graduates luck with their next school chapter. They have all been a pleasure and will be missed dearly.”
