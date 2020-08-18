Hitchin nursery waves goodbye to 2020 class as they make step up to school

Pictures from Hitchin day nursery Kinders Mill's graduation day party. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Hitchin day nursery has marked the end of their year with a slight tweak to their usual graduation celebrations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pictures from Hitchin day nursery Kinders Mill's graduation day party. Picture: Supplied Pictures from Hitchin day nursery Kinders Mill's graduation day party. Picture: Supplied

Of course, 2020 has been a year of great change for many of us – and that’s no different for Kinders Mill Day Nursery in Grove Road, where the children celebrated their final days before taking the step up to school in September.

You may also want to watch:

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Kinders Mill couldn’t invite friends or family to their party, but that didn’t stop the kids from having a blast.

They made and decorated their own caps, enjoyed a tea party and classic party games, and were wowed by one member of staff’s brilliant balloon frames.

Kinders Mill Day Nursery in Hitchin held a send off party for their latest graduation class. Picture: Supplied Kinders Mill Day Nursery in Hitchin held a send off party for their latest graduation class. Picture: Supplied

Sarah Mitchell, nursery manager, said, “It’s wonderful to celebrate such a special time and ensure that the children who are moving onto school get a fantastic send off.

“We wish all our graduates luck with their next school chapter. They have all been a pleasure and will be missed dearly.”