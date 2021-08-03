Dad takes on double marathon challenge for nursery garden

Published: 5:35 PM August 3, 2021

James Denslow is running two marathons to raise money for a garden at York Road Nursery in Hitchin - Credit: Supplied

A Hitchin dad is taking on a double marathon challenge to raise funds to improve the garden at York Road Nursery.

James Denslow has been training every week for the marathons, and hopes his first time running an ultra-marathon will nudge people to sponsor him as “every donation helps”.

“I’m a member of the Hitchin Hares running club and having their support and advice is really helpful – I try to run at least three times a week out and about, around the town.

"Having such stunning countryside on your doorstep is an incredible privilege”.

On the Just Giving page, York Road Nursery said: “We encourage a love of the outdoors.

"One of the reasons families choose our nursery for their child is because they love our large garden, which the children are able to access daily, regardless of the weather.

"It is however, in desperate need of some 'tender loving care'."

The aim is to raise £10,000 to make a number of improvements to the garden, to enhance the learning and enjoyment of being outdoors for the children.

This includes introducing natural resources such as a fruit and vegetable plot, planting trees and shrubs along with extending the sandpit with pulleys to transport sand, a waterplay feature and large slope with a slide. James said this will help to “revolutionise the outdoor space”.

James said: “It’s really nice to raise funds for such a local initiative. The nursery staff have been so stoic in the difficult times over the last 18 months and I’m just happy to do my bit to support them.”

He will be running the Grand Hertfordshire AONB Ultra Marathon on August 22 and the Virtual London Marathon on October 3.

The marathons have been a good subject for James to raise in the queue, when he picks his son up from nursery.

He said: “People can easily visualise how important it is for small children to have the right to outdoor facilities that people are quick to support, but £10,000 is a lot of money, so I need all the help I can get”.

Although his son won't be there by the time the garden is ready, James said: “I’m proud to do my bit for the next generation of Hitchin’s children to enjoy the outdoors."

Donate to James's Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/yorkroadnurserygardenproject



