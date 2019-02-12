Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hitchin dad made radioactive by cancer treatment opens up after appearing in TV campaign

PUBLISHED: 07:04 18 February 2019

Ben Chapman with newborn son Joseph. Picture: Southern News & Pictures

Ben Chapman with newborn son Joseph. Picture: Southern News & Pictures

© Southern News & Pictures Ltd.

A Hitchin husband who is appearing in a new Cancer Research UK TV campaign has opened up about being forced to stay at least two metres away from his pregnant wife after being made radioactive by his cancer treatment.

Ben Chapman, 43, was given radioactive iodine treatment, a type of internal radiotherapy, after he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in April last year.

The treatment meant he couldn’t be closer than two metres to wife Stacey, 38, to avoid harming their baby.

The couple will now feature on the new Cancer Research Right Now adverts, showing people getting back to normal life and how acting right now can save someone’s life.

After a five-and-a-half hour operation to remove his thyroid gland and three days spent in a lead lined room, Ben was finally allowed to go home, but he still had to be careful of everything he did.

“It was a weird and difficult situation,” he said.

“Suddenly I had to be aware of everything I touched or went near.

“If I touched the fridge or the kettle, I had to have a tea towel in my hand. Even when I was on my own, I had to remember what I had touched, like the iPad.”

The most difficult part for Ben, though, was not being able to have any contact with his wife.

“Stacey was five months pregnant and all we wanted to do was to be together, but I was radioactive so I couldn’t be near her,” he said.

“At that stage of the pregnancy, evenings for Stacey and I had been sitting on the sofa watching TV and I could put my hand on her stomach and feel the baby kick. Now I had to sit at the other side of the room.”

Although Ben will have to thyroxine everyday for the rest of his life to replace the hormones the thyroid gland normally makes, he has completed his treatment and returned to work.

The couple also have newborn son Joseph and, despite the difficult situation, they believe it has made their family stronger.

“I’m fine and I feel lucky,” said Ben.

“Looking back, it was tough but we definitely laughed more than we cried. And there are positives that have come out of it.

“Stacey and I handled it beautifully and we have come out of it stronger. We have upped our family game with my step-son Jakob too. And of course we have Joseph – he keeps me awake at night which adds to the tiredness, but I’m not complaining about that.”

To find out more about the ‘Right Now’ campaign, visit cruk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage’s QPR loan star Ilias Chair: ‘I could have had six’ after stunning performance against League Two leaders Lincoln City

Ilias Chair of Stevenage fires in a free kick (pic Danny Loo)

Hitchin dad made radioactive by cancer treatment opens up after appearing in TV campaign

Ben Chapman with newborn son Joseph. Picture: Southern News & Pictures

Hitchin couple hoping to change the world after launch of new environmentally friendly toothbrush

Tom Eaton and Rebecca Dudbridge of @BambuuBrush. Picture: @BambuuBrush

Comet Community Awards 2019: Sheena’s support on road to addiction recovery in Stevenage

The Living Room's Sheena Cox has been nominated for a Comet Community Award. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage business offers ‘invaluable space’ to emergency response charity

Access Self Storage Stevenage manager Ian Girvan, John Brown from SERV Herts and Beds, and Access Self Storage's Rachael Outram.

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

#includeImage($article, 225)

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Death on Pakefield beach remains ‘unexplained’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage dad hopes dog walkers’ litter challenge will help clean up town

Gary Walsh is determined to help clean up Stevenage.

Points failure at Welwyn Garden City causes train delays between Potters Bar and Stevenage

A points failure at Welwyn Garden City is causing disruption to Great Northern trains northbound between Potters Bar and Stevenage this morning. Picture: Nick Gill

Hitchin dad made radioactive by cancer treatment opens up after appearing in TV campaign

Ben Chapman with newborn son Joseph. Picture: Southern News & Pictures

Comet Community Awards 2019: Sheena’s support on road to addiction recovery in Stevenage

The Living Room's Sheena Cox has been nominated for a Comet Community Award. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hospices team up for National Heart Failure Awareness Month

Tony has said the services available at Garden House Hospice Care have helped him manage his heart failure. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists