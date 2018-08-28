Advanced search

Hitchin cyclist thanks paramedics and hospital staff after collapse

PUBLISHED: 12:30 07 January 2019

Christian Barley. Picture: Gill Barley

Christian Barley. Picture: Gill Barley

Archant

A university student from Hitchin has thanked paramedics, Lister Hospital staff and the public after he collapsed while out cycling last week.

Christian Barley, 20, lost consciousness and fell to the ground while waiting at the traffic lights in Hitchin’s Grove Road last Wednesday.

Passersby called an ambulance and stayed with the Warwick University student until his father arrived, securing his bike to nearby railings.

He was taken to Lister in Stevenage and discharged later that afternoon.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to the paramedics, staff at Lister Hospital and the members of the public who helped me at the side of the road,” said Christian.

“The public not only made sure I wasn’t in any danger and was warm, but they also looked after my bike and other possessions.

“I am also forever grateful to the NHS for making me feel safe in a scary situation and getting me on the road to recovery so quickly.”

Topic Tags:

