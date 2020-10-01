Police warn Hitchin businesses after spate of burglaries in town centre

Six businesses in Hitchin town centre were targeted by burglars at the end of September.

Cash was stolen from Farm Foods, the Health Emporium, HRH, Paperchase, Salsa and Soul and Peri-Peri between Wednesday, September 23 and Tuesday, September 29.

Now, police officers in North Hertfordshire are appealing for any witnesses or information.

An offender was disturbed at the Farm Food premises overnight on the 23 September. He is described as a white male in his mid-thirties and riding a yellow bike.

Sergeant Al Clarke said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who thinks they have information that could help our investigation.

“We are stepping up our patrols in the town centre overnight and are also advising businesses about additional security measures they could be taking.

You can report information at herts.police.uk/report, via online webchat or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.