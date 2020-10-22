Police release CCTV images of two men after Hitchin burglary

CCTV images of two men have been released by police, as officers investigate a burglary in Hitchin.

On Wednesday, September 30, at around 1.15pm, a property was broken into in Wellingham Avenue, where items were stolen – including a sweet tin containing cash.

A dark coloured Vauxhall Corsa was seen leaving the area, in the direction of Bedford Road.

Investigator Gary Jackets said: “We have already conducted extensive enquiries, and we are now turning to the public for their help. Do you recognise the two men pictured?

“If you think you have any information at all, please get in touch.

“We believe that multiple people may have witnessed this incident taking place – it happened in a residential street, in the middle of the day. “If you think you did witness this, or have any information that could be of use to our investigation, please email me.”

You can contact Investigator Jackets at gary.jackets@herts.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers, via phone 0800 555 111, or their untraceable online form at crimestoppers.uk.org.