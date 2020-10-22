Advanced search

Police release CCTV images of two men after Hitchin burglary

PUBLISHED: 09:23 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 22 October 2020

Police have released images of these two men they would like to identify as part of their enquiries into a Hitchin burglary. Picture: Herts Police

Police have released images of these two men they would like to identify as part of their enquiries into a Hitchin burglary. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

CCTV images of two men have been released by police, as officers investigate a burglary in Hitchin.

On Wednesday, September 30, at around 1.15pm, a property was broken into in Wellingham Avenue, where items were stolen – including a sweet tin containing cash.

A dark coloured Vauxhall Corsa was seen leaving the area, in the direction of Bedford Road.

You may also want to watch:

Investigator Gary Jackets said: “We have already conducted extensive enquiries, and we are now turning to the public for their help. Do you recognise the two men pictured?

“If you think you have any information at all, please get in touch.

“We believe that multiple people may have witnessed this incident taking place – it happened in a residential street, in the middle of the day. “If you think you did witness this, or have any information that could be of use to our investigation, please email me.”

You can contact Investigator Jackets at gary.jackets@herts.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers, via phone 0800 555 111, or their untraceable online form at crimestoppers.uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Police release CCTV images of two men after Hitchin burglary

Police have released images of these two men they would like to identify as part of their enquiries into a Hitchin burglary. Picture: Herts Police

Calling young Herts artists! Enter Amy’s Artbox competition for chance to win

Artist Amy Pettingill with one of her landscapes

Hitchin boy, 17, sentenced for his part in ‘life-threatening’ stabbing in Stevenage

A 17-year-old from Hitchin will face years in prison after he was sentenced for his role in a stabbing in Stevenage. Picture: Danny Loo.

Investigation into couple’s deaths after care home fire faces ‘further delay’

Bernward Wilks and Yvonne Rowan both died after a fire broke out at Woodlands View care home in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied by Slater and Gordon.

Beloved Stevenage fundraiser, 91, continues to beat the odds with online poppy appeal

Les Mortimer, 91, has sold poppies for the Royal British Legion outside Sainsbury's in Stevenage for decades. Picture: Ian Chambers