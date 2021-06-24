Hitchin Cricket Club announces new sponsorship deal with business in the heart of the town

Published: 11:21 AM June 24, 2021 Updated: 11:26 AM June 24, 2021

One of Hertfordshire's oldest cricket clubs is celebrating its brand new sponsorship deal for the upcoming season.

Hitchin Cricket Club, which marked its 150th anniversary back in 2016, has announced a new sponsorship partnership with Flip Connect commencing at the start of the 2021 season across all its senior teams.

The club's new sponsors are a business based in the heart of Hitchin, and covers the East, South East and London.

Hitchin Cricket Club's Chris Maylin said: “We are delighted to gain such a commitment for our new season from a successful local company.

"2021 has been a year that many businesses have struggled to just survive and attracting new sponsors is difficult at the best of times and even more so now, so our thanks and gratitude go out to the directors and management of Flip Connect."

Ben Smith, operations director at Flip Connect, said: “Our sponsorship of Hitchin Cricket Club is aligned with our vision for our customers, our employees and importantly, our local community.

"All of us at Flip Connect wish all the players and supporters at the club a successful, fun and enjoyable season.”