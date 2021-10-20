Oh baby! Family's disbelief after welcoming 'enormous' newborn

Published: 4:01 PM October 20, 2021

Mum Rosa Horton from Hitchin did some research online to see if her new-born, baby Wilf - who weighed an astounding 11lbs and 11oz at birth - was of an unusually enormous size - Credit: Supplied by Rosa Horton

Is this the biggest baby born in North Herts this year?

Proud parents Rosa Horton and Tom Anderson, of Hitchin, welcomed their son Wilf at home - as planned - on September 13, but what took them by surprise was, in fact, his size.

"He weighed an enormous 11lbs 11oz which, as per my research online, seems to be newsworthy!" New mum Rosa exclaimed.

Wilf Anderson-Horton was born on September 13, and weighed a staggering 11lbs and 11oz - Credit: Rosa Horton

She was reassured by her community midwives that Wilf is "certainly the biggest baby delivered in this area at home, potentially at the Lister, too."

Thirty-three-year-old Rosa, a nurse in Lister Hospital's A&E department, declared that her elder two children "were pretty big, but not this big!"

Although her bump was on the large side and "really uncomfortable", she had no idea that she was expecting an unusually large bundle of joy, and is still gobsmacked by her son's size.

Now just over five weeks old, Wilf has already almost grown out of clothes for babies aged between three and six months.

Rosa and partner Tom, 37, are already parents to five-year-old Alfie and Orin, two, who weighed in at 9lbs 6oz and 8lbs 7oz respectively at birth.

Wilf Anderson-Horton, now five weeks, is already growing out of clothes designed for babies aged three to six months - Credit: Rosa Horton

Rosa explained that when the health visitor came to check in on her growing family, they told her that there is a sign up on the wall at Lister displaying the weight of the heaviest baby born there last year, and that baby weighed a few ounces less than Wilf.

She then wondered if he was bigger than most babies nationwide, or even globally: "All these news articles were coming up and I was thinking, 'he's bigger than all these babies! I'd better get in touch with the news!'"

The couple's disbelief aside, Rosa did highlight that she and Tom are a fairly tall couple, with Rosa measuring 6ft and Tom 6ft 4.

The only tell-tale sign of Wilf being large was that some of the kicks felt during the latter part of pregnancy were so strong and painful, Rosa resorted to taking painkillers.

Despite this, her pregnancy and delivery was smooth, something she attributed to the importance of birth preparation as well as the right mindset and environment.

After having Alfie and Orin in hospital, Rosa opted for a home birth - something that would've been advised against if Wilf's size was known before delivery.

"I honestly think it makes a difference," she said. "It's things like positions, how relaxed you are and what environment you're in - they all make more of a difference to a birth than the weight."

Detailing what life has been like since Wilf's arrival, Rosa said that baby Wilf "tolerates his noisy brothers very well" and is doted on by his siblings and other members of the family.

"It's really chaotic with three, and I do tend to breathe a sigh of relief on Monday," she joked.

"But relief is the word, it's really nice. He's a lovely baby."

The Comet contacted East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust to confirm whether Wilf is the biggest baby born in the area this year, and are currently awaiting comment.