Hitchin couple to run London Marathon for disabled children's charity

Ryan and Hannah Milner are running the London Marathon for Whizz-Kidz. Picture: Hannah Milner Archant

A Hitchin couple are running the London Marathon this Sunday to raise money for a disabled children’s charity.

Ryan and Hannah Milner, who now live in Biggleswade, are taking on the 26.2-mile challenge for Whizz-Kidz, which provides much-needed equipment for disabled children.

Speaking about the marathon, the couple said: “This is our dream to run the most famous marathon in the world and finally we get to live out that dream.

“This marathon is going to be hard for us, but nowhere near as hard for those children who live everyday with their terrible disabilities.

“We are humbled by their bravery which is why we want to run this for them.

“So I hope the people of Hitchin and surrounding areas can open their hearts and help towards this great charity.”

To donate, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/vlm19herewecome.