Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hitchin couple to run London Marathon for disabled children's charity

PUBLISHED: 16:37 26 April 2019

Ryan and Hannah Milner are running the London Marathon for Whizz-Kidz. Picture: Hannah Milner

Ryan and Hannah Milner are running the London Marathon for Whizz-Kidz. Picture: Hannah Milner

Archant

A Hitchin couple are running the London Marathon this Sunday to raise money for a disabled children’s charity.

Ryan and Hannah Milner, who now live in Biggleswade, are taking on the 26.2-mile challenge for Whizz-Kidz, which provides much-needed equipment for disabled children.

Speaking about the marathon, the couple said: “This is our dream to run the most famous marathon in the world and finally we get to live out that dream.

“This marathon is going to be hard for us, but nowhere near as hard for those children who live everyday with their terrible disabilities.

“We are humbled by their bravery which is why we want to run this for them.

“So I hope the people of Hitchin and surrounding areas can open their hearts and help towards this great charity.”

Speaking about the marathon, the couple said: “This is our dream to run the most famous marathon in the world and finally we get to live out that dream.

“This marathon is going to be hard for us but nowhere near as hard for those children who live everyday with their terrible disabilities.

“We are humbled by their bravery which is why we want to run this for them.

“So I hope the people of Hitchin and surrounding areas can open their hearts and help towards this great charity.”

To donate, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/vlm19herewecome.

Most Read

Hitchin man charged with murder after 25-year-old dies from stab wounds

A Hitchin man has been charged with murder after the death of 25-year-old Katheeskaran Thavarasa at an address in Capswell Court

Stevenage town centre McDonald’s to close this weekend

McDonald's in Stevenage Town Square is closing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman in her 80s dies after A1 crash between Biggleswade and Baldock Services

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A1 between Biggleswade and Baldock

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over Hitchin death

A 24-year-old man has been arrest on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s died in Hitchin yesterday

Most Read

Hitchin man charged with murder after 25-year-old dies from stab wounds

A Hitchin man has been charged with murder after the death of 25-year-old Katheeskaran Thavarasa at an address in Capswell Court

Stevenage town centre McDonald’s to close this weekend

McDonald's in Stevenage Town Square is closing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman in her 80s dies after A1 crash between Biggleswade and Baldock Services

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A1 between Biggleswade and Baldock

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over Hitchin death

A 24-year-old man has been arrest on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s died in Hitchin yesterday

Latest from the The Comet

Man abducted and raped two women who escaped from him in Hertfordshire

Police have released an image of the car driven by a man who abducted and raped two women in north London and drove to Hertfordshire. Picture: Met Police

Train delays between Letchworth and Cambridge

Great Northern trains are delayed between Letchworth and Cambridge. Picture: Nick Gill

Langford woman part of London Marathon’s Dementia Revolution after mum’s diagnosis

Sara Walker is taking on the London Marathon for Dementia Revolution. Picture: Sara Walker

League Two: Mansfield Town 1 Stevenage 2

Ilias Chair was Stevenage's matchwinner at Mansfield (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hitchin runner to take on London Marathon in rhino suit

Dave Wardle is set to run the London Marathon in a rhino suit. Picture: Hitchin Hares
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists