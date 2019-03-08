Sentimental jewellery burgled from elderly couple in Hitchin

Police investigating a burglary in Hitchin are appealing for witnesses with information to come forward.

Sentimental items of jewellery were stolen from an elderly couple's home in Grovelands Avenue between 5.15pm and 10.25pm on Wednesday, October 9.

One or more burglars broke into the property through the back gate and ransacked the house, stealing a number of bespoke jewellery pieces and a large quantity of collectable coins.

DC Lea Parker from the Hitchin Local Crime Unit, who is investigating, said: "The jewellery is quite distinctive, especially some of the rings as they are unique.

"This couple has lost their family jewellery, which they hold close to their hearts, and we hope to return the stolen items back to the rightful owners.

"Please get in touch if you have any information that could help with our investigation, no matter how small."

If you have seen any of the items pictured or been offered it for sale please contact DC Parker by emailing lea.parker@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/91728/19.