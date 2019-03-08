Advanced search

Sentimental jewellery burgled from elderly couple in Hitchin

PUBLISHED: 17:53 14 October 2019

Sentimental items of jewellery were burgled from the home of an elderly couple in Hitchin. Picture: Herts police

Sentimental items of jewellery were burgled from the home of an elderly couple in Hitchin. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Police investigating a burglary in Hitchin are appealing for witnesses with information to come forward.

Sentimental items of jewellery were stolen from an elderly couple's home in Grovelands Avenue between 5.15pm and 10.25pm on Wednesday, October 9.

One or more burglars broke into the property through the back gate and ransacked the house, stealing a number of bespoke jewellery pieces and a large quantity of collectable coins.

You may also want to watch:

DC Lea Parker from the Hitchin Local Crime Unit, who is investigating, said: "The jewellery is quite distinctive, especially some of the rings as they are unique.

"This couple has lost their family jewellery, which they hold close to their hearts, and we hope to return the stolen items back to the rightful owners.

"Please get in touch if you have any information that could help with our investigation, no matter how small."

If you have seen any of the items pictured or been offered it for sale please contact DC Parker by emailing lea.parker@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/91728/19.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after ‘fake carer’ robs Hitchin pensioner

CCTV images have been released after a Hitchin man in his 90s was robbed in a distraction burglary last week. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage family thank public for ‘incredible support’ as mum’s body to be flown home today

The body of Stevenage mum Angie Dowsett, who died in a freak campervan accident while on holiday in France, will be repatriated to the UK after a GoFundMe page raised the money needed to cover the cost. Picture: Dowsett family

Hitchin primary school closed due to heating issues

The decision was made to close Ickleford Primary School until Thursday due to a lack of heating. Picture: Google

Hitchin counselling charity duets with 80s pop star Kim Wilde in £20,000 fundraiser

Tilehouse Counselling raised more than £20,000 on an evening of acoustic music in September. Picture: Steve Granger

Met Office issues yellow warning for rain across Herts

The yellow warning will be in place from 12 noon today until midnight tonight, Picture: The Met Office

Most Read

CCTV appeal after ‘fake carer’ robs Hitchin pensioner

CCTV images have been released after a Hitchin man in his 90s was robbed in a distraction burglary last week. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage family thank public for ‘incredible support’ as mum’s body to be flown home today

The body of Stevenage mum Angie Dowsett, who died in a freak campervan accident while on holiday in France, will be repatriated to the UK after a GoFundMe page raised the money needed to cover the cost. Picture: Dowsett family

Hitchin primary school closed due to heating issues

The decision was made to close Ickleford Primary School until Thursday due to a lack of heating. Picture: Google

Hitchin counselling charity duets with 80s pop star Kim Wilde in £20,000 fundraiser

Tilehouse Counselling raised more than £20,000 on an evening of acoustic music in September. Picture: Steve Granger

Met Office issues yellow warning for rain across Herts

The yellow warning will be in place from 12 noon today until midnight tonight, Picture: The Met Office

Latest from the The Comet

Sentimental jewellery burgled from elderly couple in Hitchin

Sentimental items of jewellery were burgled from the home of an elderly couple in Hitchin. Picture: Herts police

Queen’s speech backs second part of Finn’s Law for harsher sentences

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald with PC Dave Wardell and PD Finn at the IFAW Animal Action Awards 2017 ceremony at parliament. Picture: IFAW

Guthrie hails Stevenage fans as they help Boro over the line in Grimsby win

Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

CCTV appeal after ‘fake carer’ robs Hitchin pensioner

CCTV images have been released after a Hitchin man in his 90s was robbed in a distraction burglary last week. Picture: Herts police

Hitchin primary school closed due to heating issues

The decision was made to close Ickleford Primary School until Thursday due to a lack of heating. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists