Advanced search

Hitchin–based charity in urgent appeal during crisis

PUBLISHED: 12:33 01 April 2020

Tilehouse Counselling

Tilehouse Counselling

Archant

A Hitchin–based counselling charity is appealing for “urgent” public support to enable it to keep operating during the coronavirus crisis.

Tilehouse Counselling, which works with more than 100 people from North Herts aged 13 and up each week, has postponed all fundraising events and say they are “very concerned” about reduced future funding.

You may also want to watch:

Now, the Hitchin–based charity is appealing for the public’s help in keeping it operational during these uncertain times.

Director, Sue Barnes said: “In spite of the challenges we face, we remain absolutely committed to keeping our counselling service available in our community. We are acutely aware that mental health problems are not going to lessen during these difficult and extraordinary times”.

Tilehouse is still offering telephone counselling to clients, and are still receiving new enquiries for support.

To show your support, visit tilehouse.org/donate or text TILE02 to 70070 to donate £10.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Hitchin in pictures as lockdown leaves streets deserted

A deserted Hermitage Road. Picture: Allan J Millard

Hitchin teenagers face common assault charges after ‘coughing in faces’ of elderly couple

A 19 year-old, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old will face charges in court. Picture: Joe Giddens

Driver stopped in Stevenage for playing Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was a craze when it was released in 2016. Picture: Pixabay.

Police launch reappeal for Letchworth man missing for nearly a month

42-year-old Luke Hoseason was last seen in Baldock on March 4. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Hitchin in pictures as lockdown leaves streets deserted

A deserted Hermitage Road. Picture: Allan J Millard

Hitchin teenagers face common assault charges after ‘coughing in faces’ of elderly couple

A 19 year-old, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old will face charges in court. Picture: Joe Giddens

Driver stopped in Stevenage for playing Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was a craze when it was released in 2016. Picture: Pixabay.

Police launch reappeal for Letchworth man missing for nearly a month

42-year-old Luke Hoseason was last seen in Baldock on March 4. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Hitchin–based charity in urgent appeal during crisis

Tilehouse Counselling

North Herts District Council houses rough sleepers in hotels during coronavirus lockdown

NHDC have moved most of its rough sleepers to hotels in the district. Picture: Archant

Two NHDC councillors out following string of recent absences

Former councillors Deepak Sangha (L) and Ben Lewis (R) resigned last month. Picture: Archant

Stevenage car park closure sparks online outrage

Active Fitness's car park in question in North Road, Stevenage. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24