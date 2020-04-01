Hitchin–based charity in urgent appeal during crisis

A Hitchin–based counselling charity is appealing for “urgent” public support to enable it to keep operating during the coronavirus crisis.

Tilehouse Counselling, which works with more than 100 people from North Herts aged 13 and up each week, has postponed all fundraising events and say they are “very concerned” about reduced future funding.

Now, the Hitchin–based charity is appealing for the public’s help in keeping it operational during these uncertain times.

Director, Sue Barnes said: “In spite of the challenges we face, we remain absolutely committed to keeping our counselling service available in our community. We are acutely aware that mental health problems are not going to lessen during these difficult and extraordinary times”.

Tilehouse is still offering telephone counselling to clients, and are still receiving new enquiries for support.

To show your support, visit tilehouse.org/donate or text TILE02 to 70070 to donate £10.