Hitchin litter pick clears over 70 kilos of waste from town's streets and pathways
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
A community litter pick has resulted in more than 70 kilograms of rubbish being removed from the streets of Hitchin.
Eco-business @BambuuBrush, whose home is in the centre of the market town, kicked off their exciting new partnership with Blueharts Hockey Club with a clean up on the morning of Sunday, July 11.
Starting at Blueharts' base at Lucas Lane Sports Club, members of the club, @BambuuBrush and the community traipsed towards Oughtonhead and around the immediate area, scrounging for discarded waste.
Between the 52 attendees - ranging from young children to adults - a total of 71.5 kilograms of litter was collected and disposed of correctly.
Rebecca Dudbridge from @BambuuBrush admitted that although at first sight it was hard to find litter, "endless amounts" of rubbish was found in the nearby woods and bushes.
Beaming at the success of the event, she added: "It was a brilliant turn out, the best we've ever had.
"It's amazing to partner with Blueharts Hockey Club, allowing us to use the power of sport and the local community to bring people together to make their local environment a better place."
To further commemorate the partnership with Blueharts, @BambuuBrush have produced co-branded sustainable water bottles, bearing the Blueharts shield and promoting the power of One Simple Change.