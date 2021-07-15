Hitchin litter pick clears over 70 kilos of waste from town's streets and pathways

Gallery

Published: 12:02 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 2:40 PM July 15, 2021

52 people turned out for @BambuuBrush and Blueharts Hockey Club's community litter pick in Hitchin on July 11 - Credit: Karyn Haddon

A community litter pick has resulted in more than 70 kilograms of rubbish being removed from the streets of Hitchin.

Eco-business @BambuuBrush, whose home is in the centre of the market town, kicked off their exciting new partnership with Blueharts Hockey Club with a clean up on the morning of Sunday, July 11.

Rosie and Jessica enjoy the @BambuuBrush and Blueharts litter pick at Lucas Lane Sports Club, Hitchin - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Starting at Blueharts' base at Lucas Lane Sports Club, members of the club, @BambuuBrush and the community traipsed towards Oughtonhead and around the immediate area, scrounging for discarded waste.

The Bramall family litter picking near Lucas Lane Sports Club in Hitchin, where @BambuuBrush's Rebecca Dudbridge said there were "endless amounts" of rubbish - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Between the 52 attendees - ranging from young children to adults - a total of 71.5 kilograms of litter was collected and disposed of correctly.

Over 70 kilograms of waste was collected in and around Lucas Lane Sports Club in Hitchin by 52 volunteers, including Jade and Matt - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Rebecca Dudbridge from @BambuuBrush admitted that although at first sight it was hard to find litter, "endless amounts" of rubbish was found in the nearby woods and bushes.

People of all ages came to @BambuuBrush's biggest litter pick yet. The collaboration with Blueharts Hockey Club at Lucas Lane saw 52 volunteers clearing rubbish, including the Kent family - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Beaming at the success of the event, she added: "It was a brilliant turn out, the best we've ever had.

The Smith family at the @BambuuBrush and Blueharts Hockey Club litter pick at Lucas Lane Sports Club, Hitchin - Credit: Karyn Haddon

"It's amazing to partner with Blueharts Hockey Club, allowing us to use the power of sport and the local community to bring people together to make their local environment a better place."

@BambuuBrush produced co-branded sustainable water bottles to commemorate their partnership with Blueharts Hockey Club - Credit: Jaf Milligan

To further commemorate the partnership with Blueharts, @BambuuBrush have produced co-branded sustainable water bottles, bearing the Blueharts shield and promoting the power of One Simple Change.

Eco-business @BambuuBrush, who's home is in the centre of the market town, kicked off their exciting new partnership with Blueharts Hockey Club with a clean up on Sunday, July 11 - Credit: Karyn Haddon

52 people, including the Simmons family, turned out for the litter pick organised by @BambuuBrush and Blueharts Hockey Club - Credit: Karyn Haddon




