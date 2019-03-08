Hitchin community garden focuses on sustainability for open day

Triangle Garden's Open Day is set to return next month. Picture: Vicky Wyer Archant

Hitchin's Triangle Garden is set for a day of family fun, with organisers putting on an open day next month.

There will be plenty of activities at Ransom's Recreation Ground on Sunday, June 9, running from 12 noon until 4.30pm, with the theme for this year's open day being 'Bring your Cup, not your Car'.

Explaining more, organiser Vicky Wyer said: "We want to make this year's event our most sustainable open day ever.

"Everyone who brings their own cup or drinks bottle will save 50p on the cost of a drink.

"We are facing a climate emergency so the fewer car journeys we make, and the less waste we produce, the better.

"Every action helps in the effort to minimise our carbon footprint.

"The Triangle Garden aims to help people of all ages and abilities lead more fulfilling lives through contact with the natural world, and the open day is our chance to welcome our community with lots of entertainment and activities, show people what we do, and celebrate their support."

Among the things to see and do will be a dog show in aid of greyhound rescue charity Forever Hounds Trust and the annual All Age Bake Off.

Hitchin's Food Rescue Hub and CookeryEatery founder Emma Goulding will be judging the bake off.

"I'm delighted to have been asked to help judge the bake off again this year," said Emma.

"I'm really looking forward to meeting all the young bakers and hearing about what they've made."

The open day will also see Garden City Samba, One Community Choir, Emerald Dance Academy's Bollywood and Street dancers and folk duo Grey Skies Blue perform.

Activities for children such as pond dipping and welly-wanging will also be on offer, with plenty of stalls for the whole family to enjoy.

People can also help out with the event, with Vicky saying: "We are always open to offers of help with this event.

"Donations of plants and homemade cakes beforehand are very welcome, plus offers of help on the day if you'd like to help in any way."

To find out more visit www.trianglegarden.org/events. If you want to help on the day, email events.trianglegarden@gmail.com.