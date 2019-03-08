Hitchin comedian needs help to make Edinburgh show happen in dad's memory

A Hitchin comedian has set up a crowdfunding page to take his stand-up show to the Edinburgh Fringe after the death of his dad.

David Ephgrave's latest stand up show, Niche, was set to take the stage at the Scottish venue in August, with supportive dad Barry offering to pay for the cost.

Sadly, Barry's health took a turn for the worse, and he passed away in May.

David said: "I was set to take a solo show to Edinburgh in August with my dad kindly putting forward the money for it, until my priorities were changed when his cancer worsened and I began overseeing his palliative care until he sadly passed away in May.

"I'm now officially still committed to the run - and already owe money and have paid some of the cost - but my dad's death has put his assets on hold, so I can't access the money he intended me to use for it.

"I'm having to find the money - around £6,500 at a conservative estimate - to pay for it, but I am unlikely to be able to access the money my dad had out by for it until months after the event.

"This obviously adds an extra layer of stress and difficulty to coping with the loss of my dad and taking a solo show to the Fringe, which is a stressful situation in itself.

"If I could raise it, it would eliminate some of the psychological pressure involved and enable me to do the show as a tribute to my dad without worrying about the finances, or potentially wasting the money we'd already spent."

The comedian, who began Hitchin's Mostly Comedy club in 2008 alongside comedic partner Glyn Doggett, said continuing to work is helping him cope with the loss of his dad.

With just three weeks until the Edinburgh run is set to begin. David is appealing for help to make it happen in memory of Barry, via his JustGiving page.

"All through my life my dad was my unwavering support," he continued.

"When I wanted to learn the guitar, he bought me one, when I gigged he'd carry my amp. When I wanted to act, he paid for my training.

"He seldom missed my comedy shows, he was always in the audience. He still is."

'Niche' is set for the Edinburgh Fringe from August 3 to August 25, excluding August 12 and 19, from 2.40pm. Tickets are available from £3.

To help David make the show happen, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/david-ephgrave.