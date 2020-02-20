Advanced search

Hitchin student hits new heights at national cooking competition

PUBLISHED: 13:42 20 February 2020

North Herts College pupil Nyarli Calderon with her risotto dishes. Picture: Andrew Dearden/Panache

North Herts College pupil Nyarli Calderon with her risotto dishes. Picture: Andrew Dearden/Panache

A pupil from Hitchin has reached the final of a national cooking competition, which will see her share a stage with a top-tier chef.

Nyarli Calderon, who studies at North Hertfordshire College, reached the final of the 2020 Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef competition, aimed at budding young chefs from across the country.

Nyarli wowed judges by cooking a green risotto with hazelnut pesto, and for her efforts she will share a stage with Adriano Cavagnini at the Bvlgari Hotel, London.

Inspired by a visit to Italy, Nyarli said: "That trip inspired me to create my dish because I feel like I felt excellent and healthy and this dish resembles a healthy lifestyle as it's very green!

"I chose to make the green risotto with a hazelnut pesto because it's 100 per cent vegetarian. I think veggie diets are important because they can reduce the risk of cancer and cardio-vascular disease."

The next round of entries for the 2021 competition open on April 1 at youngrisottochef.com

