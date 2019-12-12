Closure order granted for Hitchin flat after drug-related complaints

The closure order for the flat on Queens Street was granted by Stevenage Magistrate's Court yesterday.

A closure order has been secured on a flat in Hitchin after complaints from residents about drug-related anti-social behaviour.

Safer neighbourhood police officers took action with housing association Settle to close the flat - in Cannon House on Queen Street - and a three-month closure order was granted by Stevenage Magistrates' Court yesterday.

If any unauthorised person enters the flat in that time, they will be arrested and face possible imprisonment - or receive a fine of up to £5,000.

Anti-social behaviour officer Jeanette Dallimore said: "Officers were called to address on numerous occasions following reports of criminal and drug-related activity, rowdy, inconsiderate and other associated behaviour.

"I hope this has reassured the community that we take reports like this very seriously and along with our partners, have worked extremely hard to gather evidence to support the closure order application. The order is in effect for three months, however we are working with partner agencies to find a more permanent solution."

Anyone who wants to report anti-social behaviour can call Herts police on 101 or herts.police.uk/report.