Special public meeting set for Hitchin Churchgate discussions

PUBLISHED: 08:30 26 August 2019

Churchgate Shopping Centre, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Hitchin area committee is set to hold a 'special' town talk to discuss what's next for the town's Churchgate Shopping Centre following an unsucessful application for funding.

The idea of the meeting is to provide an informal setting for residents and businesses to give feedback and opinions so the council can begin to set objectives and goals for the project.

Councillor Ian Albert said: "The new joint administration of North Herts District Council, that took office in May, sees this as an opportunity for a fresh start to actively engage with the local community in an open and transparent way.

"We want to get a better understanding of the ideas and concerns about a number of the proposals that already exist for Churchgate and Hitchin Market from community groups and traders.

"I will also be inviting our local MP, Bim Afolami, who has taken an active interest in Hitchin town centre issues."

The meeting will take place at Hitchin Town Hall at 7pm on September 5.

