Hitchin community spirit on show as hundreds gather for Christmas lights switch-on

Hitchin Market Place was full of festive spirit on Saturday at the town's Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Rob Weavers Archant

Hundreds of Hitchin revellers kick-started the town's festive season on Saturday with the annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Hitchin Market Place was full of festive spirit on Saturday at the town's Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Rob Weavers Hitchin Market Place was full of festive spirit on Saturday at the town's Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Rob Weavers

Stevenage-based singer-songwriter Connor Jesse Wells got the ball rolling at midday, followed by a set from much-loved Hitchin band The New Town Centres, who rocked the crowd from the second they stepped on stage.

Local choirs and dancers took to Market Square all afternoon, while youngsters were wowed by the appearance of Father Christmas himself - who was given the special honour of turning on the lights.

Hitchin BID manager Tom Hardy said: "What a fantastic day we had at the Hitchin Christmas Tree Lights Switch On. It always amazes me how many people of all ages turn out for this event and highlights the huge support local people have for our town centre. The main message was to remind people to support our fantastic independent businesses who work tirelessly all year round."

The famous Bancroft parade was this year led by the renowned H-Town Classic & Dub Club, as one of its vintage cars made its way into Market Place supported by the Hitchin Sea Cadet band.

