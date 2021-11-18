When are Hitchin's Christmas lights being switched on?
- Credit: Rob Weavers
As November whizzes by, many of us are finding ourselves gearing up for the festive season.
And with more of us starting to get into the Christmas spirit, many are looking forward to yuletide activities, including Christmas markets, ice skating and light switch-ons.
A highlight of Hitchin BID's calendar, the annual eagerly-anticipated light switch-on event will bring the magic of Christmas to the market town, illuminating the streets until early January 2022.
Hitchin's Christmas tree, which was hand-picked by town centre manager Tom Hardy back in July, has been adorned with baubles boasting the logos of home-grown businesses, and already stands tall in Market Place ahead of the switch-on festivities.
Kicking off with a selection of musical acts on the main stage from midday this Saturday, November 20, there will be a presentation of certificates to winners of the H-Town Business Awards, presented by the town centre manager.
At around 5.30pm, Santa’s parade will leave Bancroft and will be led up through the town to Market Place by the Hertfordshire Showband.
Then, the lights and Christmas tree centrepiece will be officially illuminated at 6pm, followed by more live music by the showband.
Most Read
- 1 Herts police officer charged with string of child sexual abuse offences
- 2 Steve Evans moves to top of Stevenage's list to replace Alex Revell as manager
- 3 Ladies night set for this weekend in aid of rape and domestic abuse charities
- 4 Tools stolen during two van break-ins in Stevenage
- 5 Town centre burglary prompts CCTV appeal
- 6 Topping out ceremony for new homes on former Lonsdale School site
- 7 Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'
- 8 Peaceful vigil to be held in support of Lister midwives
- 9 Jail for robber who threatened newsagent staff with kitchen knife
- 10 School teachers take strike action over pension row
The event will be compered by singer Rachel Farrow, and all music supplied thanks to MKF Sounds.
Food and mulled drinks will also be available throughout the day, with North Herts favourites the Vic, Halsey’s, German Sausages, Café 77, and The Churro Boyz dotted around the town centre.