When are Hitchin's Christmas lights being switched on?

Hitchin's Christmas lights will be switched on this weekend - Credit: Rob Weavers

As November whizzes by, many of us are finding ourselves gearing up for the festive season.

And with more of us starting to get into the Christmas spirit, many are looking forward to yuletide activities, including Christmas markets, ice skating and light switch-ons.

A highlight of Hitchin BID's calendar, the annual eagerly-anticipated light switch-on event will bring the magic of Christmas to the market town, illuminating the streets until early January 2022.

Hitchin's Christmas tree, which was hand-picked by town centre manager Tom Hardy back in July, has been adorned with baubles boasting the logos of home-grown businesses, and already stands tall in Market Place ahead of the switch-on festivities.

Kicking off with a selection of musical acts on the main stage from midday this Saturday, November 20, there will be a presentation of certificates to winners of the H-Town Business Awards, presented by the town centre manager.

At around 5.30pm, Santa’s parade will leave Bancroft and will be led up through the town to Market Place by the Hertfordshire Showband.

Then, the lights and Christmas tree centrepiece will be officially illuminated at 6pm, followed by more live music by the showband.

The event will be compered by singer Rachel Farrow, and all music supplied thanks to MKF Sounds.

Food and mulled drinks will also be available throughout the day, with North Herts favourites the Vic, Halsey’s, German Sausages, Café 77, and The Churro Boyz dotted around the town centre.