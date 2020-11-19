Gallery

Reminisce on Christmas past, as Hitchin Christmas lights switch-on has a different look for 2020

There was a very different Christmas lights switch-on in Hitchin this year. Picture: Rob Weavers Archant

With lockdown 2.0 demanding a different Christmas lights switch-on for Hitchin this year, we want to take you on a trip down memory lane...

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year has ensured there are a host of changes to traditional events that normally help take over our towns in the run up to Christmas.

This year's Christmas tree in Hitchin's Market Place. Picture: Tom Hardy This year's Christmas tree in Hitchin's Market Place. Picture: Tom Hardy

Normally we would be able to share moments like the Christmas lights-switch on together, but instead, the Comet are inviting you to join us in a festive flashback of previous Christmas events in the town.

Dennis The Fire Engine. (2018) Picture: Gary Walker Dennis The Fire Engine. (2018) Picture: Gary Walker

You may also want to watch:

The near 30ft tree has now been erected in Market Place, and has been decorated with pretty Christmas lights for all to enjoy.

And instead of the normal big switch-on event, scout groups, schools and other community groups have painted colourful baubles to go up on the tree in the coming days – retaining some of the community feel we all know and love.

Of course, hundreds of people gathered together in Market Place last year to mark the big Christmas lights switch-on, with the famous Bancroft parade bringing Santa Claus to the town.

There was an “incredible atmosphere” as Father Christmas was joined by the Queen Mother Theatre, Pilates Pod, The Car Agents and other local businesses in 2018.

Food stalls and special guests kept the Christmas spirit flowing in 2017, and there was even a specially decorated fire engine for the occasion!