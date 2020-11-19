Advanced search

Reminisce on Christmas past, as Hitchin Christmas lights switch-on has a different look for 2020

PUBLISHED: 17:21 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:54 19 November 2020

There was a very different Christmas lights switch-on in Hitchin this year. Picture: Rob Weavers

There was a very different Christmas lights switch-on in Hitchin this year. Picture: Rob Weavers

Archant

With lockdown 2.0 demanding a different Christmas lights switch-on for Hitchin this year, we want to take you on a trip down memory lane...

This year has ensured there are a host of changes to traditional events that normally help take over our towns in the run up to Christmas.

This year's Christmas tree in Hitchin's Market Place. Picture: Tom HardyThis year's Christmas tree in Hitchin's Market Place. Picture: Tom Hardy

Normally we would be able to share moments like the Christmas lights-switch on together, but instead, the Comet are inviting you to join us in a festive flashback of previous Christmas events in the town.

Dennis The Fire Engine. (2018) Picture: Gary WalkerDennis The Fire Engine. (2018) Picture: Gary Walker

The near 30ft tree has now been erected in Market Place, and has been decorated with pretty Christmas lights for all to enjoy.

And instead of the normal big switch-on event, scout groups, schools and other community groups have painted colourful baubles to go up on the tree in the coming days – retaining some of the community feel we all know and love.

Of course, hundreds of people gathered together in Market Place last year to mark the big Christmas lights switch-on, with the famous Bancroft parade bringing Santa Claus to the town.

There was an “incredible atmosphere” as Father Christmas was joined by the Queen Mother Theatre, Pilates Pod, The Car Agents and other local businesses in 2018.

Food stalls and special guests kept the Christmas spirit flowing in 2017, and there was even a specially decorated fire engine for the occasion!

Most Read

Appeal after teen stabbed and others robbed in Hitchin

Police are appealing for information following two knife-related incidents in hitchin. Picture: Archant

Decision looms over Stevenage car meet ban following horror crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash that injured 19 in July 2019, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Loo-tiful! Hitchin pub recognised in national toilet awards

The Angel Vaults Inn, Hitchin has had its toilets rated 'Platinum' by inspectors from the Loo of the Year awards 2020. Picture: Supplied

Buy tickets to Stevenage widow’s charity quiz in husband’s memory

Catherine and Scott Everett both faced the future bravely. Picture: Catherine Everett.

