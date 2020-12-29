Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
£30k fundraiser ensures Hitchin families don't go hungry this Christmas

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 9:57 AM December 29, 2020   
shopping bags

The Hitchin Christmas Hamper Appeal went ahead this year despite the challenges presented by COVID-19. - Credit: Lorna Hemmings

A fundraising campaign set up by a collective of Hitchin charities has helped feed vulnerable families in the town this Christmas.

Normally, the Hitchin Christmas Hamper Appeal requires huge numbers of volunteers - from Zeo Church, Hitchin Volunteer Army, Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse and more. But coronavirus put a stop to that this year.

Despite the uncertainty, the Hamper Appeal was to go ahead with some slight tweaks. 

smiling selfie masks

Volunteers helped pack 158 Christmas hampers for Hitchin families in need. - Credit: Lorna Hemmings

Initially the group planned to raise £2,000. But, thanks to the generosity of our community, they smashed their target, raised £30,000 and provided 158 hampers packed with Christmas goodies to families in need.

And 360 local children were gifted presents from the community's donations and help from the Salvation Army.

family smiling supermarket

The Hitchin Christmas Community Team worked hard to ensure families were fed this year. - Credit: Lorna Hemmings

Lorna Hemmings, of Hitchin Volunteer Army, said: "The Hamper Appeal is made possible by you, the community, and even with the toughest conditions you have stepped up and shown how if we work together, we can make sure no one goes hungry.

"Thank you so much for your help and support this year!"


