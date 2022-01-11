Free meditation sessions return to Hitchin church

Back by popular demand, free weekly meditation sessions are set to return to a Hitchin church today.

The lunchtime sessions at Christchurch in Bedford Road, which first ran last year, will return at 1pm for an hour, and run at that time each week until Easter.

The free sessions are for anyone in or around the centre of Hitchin who would like to unwind in the middle of the day.

Last year, the meditation scheme attracted up to 10 people each week, and all are welcome to drop in as they wish: each session is standalone, and there’s no need to come to all of them.

The meditations are led by the Revd Val Reid, who said: “We are pleased to open the church to people in the middle of a busy day, although it’s not a particularly religious group.

"It’s for anyone who thinks a moment of peace and quiet would be good for them.

“There’s something rather special about keeping silence together. Anyone is welcome to come along – you don’t need to book, and you don’t need to be there every week.

"It doesn’t cost anything. Just come when you can, and take a moment’s pause.”



