Hitchin teen set for skydive in aid of eating disorder charity

PUBLISHED: 17:16 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 06 February 2020

A Hitchin teen is set to skydive in aid of anorexia charity Beat - after her own battle with the illness.

During Chidren's Mental Health Week, which also coincides with today's Time to Talk Day, Charlotte Simpson discussed her experience with anorexia - which she suffered with from the age of 12 through to 17.

Now 18, Charlotte will jump from a plane on Saturday, March 7, in a bid to raise money for the charity which provides support and information to those suffering with an eating disorder.

She told the Comet: "I began to suffer with anorexia when I was 12 years old, recovered when I was 17, and I'm now 18.

"I was obsessed with exercising every time I ate - I just had to burn it off. I hardly ate up to 200 calories on some days, and I used to weigh out my food.

"I missed a lot of school because I was in and out of hospital. Luckily, I still managed to pass my GCSEs!"

Charlotte is now studying for her A-levels at Hitchin Girls' School, and has plans to go to university this year.

"I'm much better and have been for about a year, but I look back on it and I get quite upset.

"I struggled with the illness throughout my time in secondary school. I never got to enjoy my time at school properly.

"I will never be 100 per cent recovered, but it is so much better. My lowest weight was 6½ stone, I'm now about 10 stone.

"In that aspect I would say I am recovered, but I still do get some thoughts around what I should be eating and the calories of food."

This will be Charlotte's second skydive since recovering.

She completed her first skydive in September last year, which she completed in for the British Heart Foundation in memory of her grandad - who sadly died of a heart attack.

"I'm really excited for the skydive. Before my first one I was really nervous, and when I got on the plane I started crying. I felt sick and didn't want to do it - but once you do it, it's such a fun experience."

Children's Mental Health Week began on Monday and runs until Sunday.

Set up by charity Place2Be, the week shines a spotlight on the importance of children and young people's mental health.

Charlotte has already raised more than £100 of her £500 target. To support her, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charlotte-simpson-965.

For more information on Beat, go to beateatingdisorders.org.uk.

