'Bring it on!' Hitchin charity shops welcome back first customers

Published: 9:00 AM April 13, 2021

Liberty Canavan, Juliet Sutton and Vanessa Wong welcomed customers back to Dogs Trust Hitchin on April 12, their first day open since before Christmas - Credit: Maya Derrick

With many of our local shops, salons and studios now back open for business under the latest relaxation of government guidance, bargain hunters have already begun flocking to charity shops in and around North Herts.

Beaming under their masks, Dogs Trust Hitchin's Juliet Sutton and Vanessa Wong couldn't contain their excitement about opening their doors once more.

Dogs Trust pulled out all the stops with their bright new window display, which features a sign that reads: "Welcome back Hitchin, we've missed you!" - Credit: Maya Derrick

Juliet explained that although reopening felt like "groundhog day, again", she's over the moon to have customers on the shop floor:

She said: "Last time we shut down pretty abruptly, but it's just fantastic to be back open.

"The welcome from Hitchin has been incredible, and it's just great to be here and getting the money back in for the dogs!"

Vanessa continued: "Everyone's so lovely in Hitchin. We've had so many lovely customers already, we're super excited."

Juliet added that although there is still a feeling of caution among both volunteers and shoppers, being open again is a step towards "some sort of normality."

"Because we're charity based, we're a bit more complex than retail, with normal retail you're using new goods," she said. "Here, we're reliant on people bringing in donations, so there's that thing to consider.

"But we're here and we could not be happier! We adore Hitchin and we've got a fantastic customer base."

The joy was echoed across Hitchin town square by Marc de Salis, manager of Oxfam on Market Place.

"It's really brilliant," said Oxfam Hitchin's Marc de Salis of their opening day on April 12 - Credit: Maya Derrick

Speaking of how opening the charity shops' doors after months felt, Marc said: "It's great, it's really brilliant. We've been working really hard this week with all the volunteers in, changing all the Christmas stock to all the nice, fresh spring stock."

Hitchin's Oxfam store is filled to the brim with new and pre-loved items, ready for customers to browse in-store - Credit: Maya Derrick

With some business owners and vendors across Hitchin expressing feelings of trepidation among the excitement and happiness of reopening, Marc told us that no anxieties had crossed his mind: "I think people are sort of used to it by now.

"This is the third time we've opened and closed, so everyone's just 'all hands on deck' and got stuck in, and we're just happy to be open!"