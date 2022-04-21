The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Football tournament to tackle mental health and homelessness stigma

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 9:44 AM April 21, 2022
Hertfordshire Homeless World Cup 2018: Hitchin Ladies FC vs New Hope

Hertfordshire Homeless World Cup 2018: Hitchin Ladies FC vs New Hope - Credit: Karyn Haddon

A charity football tournament is being held with the aim of raising awareness and challenging stigma surrounding mental health and homelessness.

The second annual Hertfordshire Homeless World Cup will be held at Hitchin Town Football Club on Saturday, May 7, and is being organised by Haven First - a charity that supports homeless people in Stevenage and North Herts.

Marcus Campbell, sports mentor at Haven First and youth liaison officer community football coach at Hitchin Town FC, said the tournament "is to raise awareness of mental health issues in our community that affect many people, including those who have become socially excluded through homelessness".

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

