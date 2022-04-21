Football tournament to tackle mental health and homelessness stigma

A charity football tournament is being held with the aim of raising awareness and challenging stigma surrounding mental health and homelessness.

The second annual Hertfordshire Homeless World Cup will be held at Hitchin Town Football Club on Saturday, May 7, and is being organised by Haven First - a charity that supports homeless people in Stevenage and North Herts.

Marcus Campbell, sports mentor at Haven First and youth liaison officer community football coach at Hitchin Town FC, said the tournament "is to raise awareness of mental health issues in our community that affect many people, including those who have become socially excluded through homelessness".

