Can you help this Hitchin charity make an orphaned child’s Christmas?

PUBLISHED: 12:30 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 13 November 2020

Can you help this Hitchin charity make a child's Christmas this year? Picture: Jo Wearne

Can you help this Hitchin charity make a child's Christmas this year? Picture: Jo Wearne

A Hitchin-based charity that works with refugees and vulnerable children across the world is appealing for your help this Christmas.

Orphaned or abandoned children in Humanitas' care in Romania. Picture: Jo WearneOrphaned or abandoned children in Humanitas' care in Romania. Picture: Jo Wearne

Humanitas, based in Bucklersbury in the town, has launched its 2020 Christmas Appeal, which asks generous members of the public to help buy gifts for orphaned or abandoned children in Romania.

The charity runs two ‘safe homes’ in Romania that are focused on the rehabilitation of children, many of whom live with disabilities, who have been left behind by their parents or guardians.

All of the children living in the homes have experienced severe neglect whilst living in state run institutions and still require intense therapy and emotional support to enable them to overcome their trauma.

Sarah Wade, founder of Humanitas said: “This has been a particularly difficult time for us, and now more than ever we need funds to ensure we give the incredibly resilient children a Christmas that they deserve.”

Jo Wearne, UK Director at the charity, added: “We have seen the children in our care grow from frightened, mute and undernourished babies into young boys and girls that are thriving, learning and attending mainstream school.

“Their strength and resilience in the face of extreme adversity is, quite simply, awe inspiring.”

In previous years, Humanitas has raised funds to buy everything from pajamas and headphones to dolls, bracelets and balls. Email joanne@humanitascharity.org or visit humanitascharity.org if you can donate.

