Advanced search

Hitchin care home marks International Nurses Day with surprise gifts for community nurses

PUBLISHED: 16:24 12 May 2020

Community nurses at Hitchin's Foxholes Care Home being gifted luxury hampers for International Nurses Day. Picture: Aaron Wise

Community nurses at Hitchin's Foxholes Care Home being gifted luxury hampers for International Nurses Day. Picture: Aaron Wise

Archant

A Hitchin care home has marked International Nurses Day by handing out luxury hampers to 17 of its community nurses as a thank you for their service in the fight against coronavirus.

Staff, residents and their families at Foxholes Care Home in Hitchin all chipped in to donate items to the hampers, which were handed over to two district nurses today.

Foxholes also donated a larger luxury hamper for all their community nurses to share, filled with wine, prosecco, cakes, chocolates, face masks, hand creams, specialty teas, and even locally produced honey.

You may also want to watch:

In addition, the residential care home’s chefs also baked a special cake for the nurses to mark International Nurses Day, a globally recognised day, which aims to celebrate the contributions nurses make to society worldwide.

Neil Gandecha, estate manager at Foxholes care Home, said: “The last few months have been challenging for us at Foxholes. We have faced enormous pressure in keeping the residents safe from the virus, and our amazing team of district nurses have been instrumental in helping us to achieve that.

“Our nurses should be commended for their incredible efforts every day, but we wanted to use International Nurses Day to spoil them a little bit and show them that everyone at Foxholes appreciates their courage and kindness during these unprecedented times.

“We hope they enjoy this little gesture from us, and we can’t thank them and all the frontline nurses across the UK enough for their ongoing efforts in providing such an essential service.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Baby saved by hero strangers after strong wind blows buggy into Stevenage lake

Louise with her two children, including baby Arthur (right). Picture: Louise Heavey

CCTV images released after Stevenage bank card theft

Herts Police would like to speak with this man as part of their investigation into an alleged theft in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police/Facebook

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Anti–government graffiti left in Hitchin

The graffiti was discovered by a passerby in Bancroft, Hitchin. Picture: Andrew Green/Twitter

Pictures reveal Letchworth pensioner’s living conditions amid ‘neglect’ concerns

Concerns have been raised about the living conditions of 79-year-old Gregory from Letchworth. Picture: Supplied

Baby saved by hero strangers after strong wind blows buggy into Stevenage lake

Louise with her two children, including baby Arthur (right). Picture: Louise Heavey

CCTV images released after Stevenage bank card theft

Herts Police would like to speak with this man as part of their investigation into an alleged theft in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police/Facebook

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the The Comet

Three arrested after Stevenage resident targeted by delivery scam

Three people were arrested in connection with a series of delivery scams taking place across Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

Hitchin care home marks International Nurses Day with surprise gifts for community nurses

Community nurses at Hitchin's Foxholes Care Home being gifted luxury hampers for International Nurses Day. Picture: Aaron Wise

Baby saved by hero strangers after strong wind blows buggy into Stevenage lake

Louise with her two children, including baby Arthur (right). Picture: Louise Heavey

Tributes for Baldock Town FC stalwart Phil Hall after coronavirus death

Phil Hall passed away on Saturday after a battle with COVID-19. Picture: Megan Hall

Police appeal after break–in and vandalism at Hitchin sports club

Hitchin Cricket Club was vandalised and had property stolen last week. Picture: Archant
Drive 24