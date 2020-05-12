Hitchin care home marks International Nurses Day with surprise gifts for community nurses

Community nurses at Hitchin's Foxholes Care Home being gifted luxury hampers for International Nurses Day. Picture: Aaron Wise Archant

A Hitchin care home has marked International Nurses Day by handing out luxury hampers to 17 of its community nurses as a thank you for their service in the fight against coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff, residents and their families at Foxholes Care Home in Hitchin all chipped in to donate items to the hampers, which were handed over to two district nurses today.

Foxholes also donated a larger luxury hamper for all their community nurses to share, filled with wine, prosecco, cakes, chocolates, face masks, hand creams, specialty teas, and even locally produced honey.

You may also want to watch:

In addition, the residential care home’s chefs also baked a special cake for the nurses to mark International Nurses Day, a globally recognised day, which aims to celebrate the contributions nurses make to society worldwide.

Neil Gandecha, estate manager at Foxholes care Home, said: “The last few months have been challenging for us at Foxholes. We have faced enormous pressure in keeping the residents safe from the virus, and our amazing team of district nurses have been instrumental in helping us to achieve that.

“Our nurses should be commended for their incredible efforts every day, but we wanted to use International Nurses Day to spoil them a little bit and show them that everyone at Foxholes appreciates their courage and kindness during these unprecedented times.

“We hope they enjoy this little gesture from us, and we can’t thank them and all the frontline nurses across the UK enough for their ongoing efforts in providing such an essential service.”